Kibo Achieves AWS Retail Competency

This designation further reinforces our commitment to combining the flexibility of AWS with our innovative technology to help retailers succeed. Post this

"Kibo is honored to achieve AWS Retail Competency status," said Ram Venkataraman, CEO of Kibo. "Our team is dedicated to empowering retailers with advanced, scalable commerce solutions that meet the evolving demands of the digital marketplace. This designation further reinforces our commitment to combining the flexibility of AWS with our innovative technology to help retailers succeed."

Kibo's comprehensive suite of services enables retailers to customize and deploy scalable, flexible commerce solutions. From omnichannel order management to intelligent product recommendations, Kibo's solutions harness the power of AWS to provide retailers with tools that drive customer engagement and operational efficiency.

AWS enables scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions for companies from startups to global enterprises. To support seamless integration and deployment, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with significant industry expertise and success in driving customer results.

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. Kibo is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. To learn more visit https://kibocommerce.com/

Media Contact

David Libby, Kibo, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

SOURCE Kibo