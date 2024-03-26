Kibo and OLR Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Retail Innovation and ROI with Advanced Composable Commerce

We are focused on equipping retailers with swift access to the most advanced technologies and capabilities, facilitated by Kibo's API-first approach. Post this

"Kibo and OLR's partnership is a testament to our dedication to perpetual innovation and integration, which is crucial for keeping pace with new market developments," said Ram Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer at Kibo. "We are focused on equipping retailers with swift access to the most advanced technologies and capabilities, facilitated by Kibo's API-first approach. This ensures the seamless introduction of new microservices and features, maintaining continuity without any interruptions to service."

"In partnership with Kibo, OLR is at the forefront of simplifying the complexities of modern e-commerce for retailers, enabling them to enhance their operations and customer satisfaction significantly," stated James Spalding, CEO of OLR. "Our collaboration offers a robust, scalable solution that not only meets but anticipates the demands of the ever-evolving commerce landscape, ensuring our clients remain competitive and future-ready in a dynamic marketplace."

For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your business, please visit: Kibo Composable Commerce Consultancy & Implementation — OLR

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable digital commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. We are the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations.

About OLR

OLR is a specialist systems integrator of Oracle Retail and Commerce Solutions, headquartered in the London with operations in the UK, Portugal, USA, Mexico and India. OLR specialises in providing a full lifecycle of services for end-to-end Oracle Retail Centric Solutions for Stores, Merchandising, Commerce & Application Managed Services. OLR has a proud track record of delivery of Oracle Retail solutions to some of the most well-known global retail brands. https://www.olrretail.com/

Media Contact

David Libby, Kibo, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

Yuliya Kyrpo, OLR, [email protected]

SOURCE Kibo