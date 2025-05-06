KIBO Announces Agentic Launchpad to Accelerate Smarter Commerce at Scale

With Launchpad, brands can activate smarter customer experiences faster with less complexity and greater impact to the bottom line. Post this

Built by Perficient, the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, Launchpad is a pre-built integration package that connects KIBO's Shopper Agent and CSR Agent to leading commerce platforms and KIBO's recently launched Converge Tech Ecosystem members, including Akeneo, OneRail and other leading commerce technologies. Launchpad ensures real-time product discovery, live inventory insights, conversational checkout and automated post-purchase care across every touchpoint.

"Our collaboration with Perficient is a major leap forward in enabling Agentic Commerce at scale," said Sachin Sharma, chief product officer at KIBO. "With Launchpad, brands can activate smarter customer experiences faster with less complexity and greater impact to the bottom line."

"Launchpad was built on our broad ecosystem of commerce technology partners. It reinforces Perficient's position at the forefront of Agentic Commerce — enabling brands to stay competitive and serve customers profitably, through AI-native architectures," said Zach Zalowitz, Principal of Commerce at Perficient.

Smarter Commerce Outcomes with KIBO's Agentic Launchpad

Launchpad delivers measurable business results through intelligent automation and unified data flows:

Boost Conversion Rates by 8–12%: Deliver real-time inventory visibility and frictionless checkout experiences that reduce cart abandonment and increase average order value

Reduce Service Costs by up to 40%: Automate post-purchase operations such as order management, WISMO, returns and refunds to lower ticket volumes and slash resolution times

Improve CSAT by up to 15–20 points: Deliver proactive, personalized support using integrated customer context to drive loyalty and satisfaction

Accelerate Deployment by 30–40%: Launchpad's pre-built connectors lower implementation complexity and time, enabling brands to go live faster and realize ROI sooner

Built on Gemini for Google Cloud and KIBO Converge

Launchpad taps into the power of Gemini for Google Cloud and KIBO Converge, a post-sales technology ecosystem anchored around KIBO's Order Management System (OMS). Brands can deliver seamless fulfillment, optimized post-sales service and scalable unified commerce experiences.

Built and Supported by Perficient

As the developer behind Launchpad, Perficient brings deep expertise in AI strategy, API orchestration, system integration and model training. A leading KIBO partner, Perficient has helped brands scale digital commerce operations for over a decade. Brands adopting Launchpad gain faster time-to-value, tailored customer experiences and an extensible platform for intelligent commerce growth.

Learn how to launch smarter commerce with KIBO's Agentic Launchpad.

About KIBO

KIBO Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify complexity and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences across Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. Learn more at kibocommerce.com.

