KIBO Announces Latest Product Releases, Advancing Agentic Commerce and Enterprise Order Management

Our platform is built to solve core operational challenges: breaking down siloed systems and eliminating the manual touches that bleed margin. KIBO's new capabilities deliver intelligent, touchless order execution that allows teams to focus on proactive, value-driven activities. Post this

Bringing Transparency to Order Routing With AI

The first phase of KIBO's agentic commerce expansion introduces the Order Routing Explain Agent, giving operations teams instant visibility into fulfillment decisions.

Order Routing Explain Agent: Operations teams can ask in plain language why a specific order was routed to a particular fulfillment location and receive an immediate, contextual answer. This can surface which locations were considered, what rules were applied, and why one location was selected over another. Investigation time drops from hours to seconds, and teams can identify misconfigurations before they become systemic.

OMS Enhancements Drive Fulfillment Efficiency and Reduce Costs

New order management capabilities tackle operational pain points across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Fulfillment Control and Flexibility

Handling Fees Enhancement: Associates pickup, delivery, and shipping fees directly with their fulfillment methods, improving financial reporting accuracy, simplifying reconciliation, and delivering cleaner order summaries to customers.

Shipment Hold Enhancements: Supports time-based and admin-initiated holds with SLA pausing, enabling coordinated delivery windows, compliance holds, and customer-requested scheduling without skewing performance data.

Multi-Consolidation Support for Delivery: Automatically reroutes orders to alternative consolidation points when a location rejects or partially fulfills, reducing cancellations and protecting delivery commitments without manual intervention.

Reverse Logistics Extensibility

Before & After Actions for Reverse Logistics API: Operators can inject custom business logic before and after the return routing engine runs. This enforces policies such as routing returns to their original fulfillment location or applying vendor-specific disposition rules without custom development. The capability mirrors KIBO's existing forward logistics extensibility model for a consistent operational experience.

What's Ahead

These Q1 releases are the opening chapter of a broader 2026 investment agenda. KIBO continues to develop agentic and ML-based capabilities designed to work natively inside commerce execution, with ongoing development spanning demand forecasting, inventory intelligence, expanded B2B commerce workflows, and fulfillment network resilience. Additional details will be shared throughout the year.

"Our platform is built to solve core operational challenges: breaking down siloed systems and eliminating the manual touches that bleed margin. KIBO's new capabilities deliver intelligent, touchless order execution that allows teams to focus on proactive, value-driven activities," said Eric Rosado, Chief Product Officer at KIBO.

About KIBO

Established in 2016, KIBO is a market leader in composable commerce solutions for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions, with cutting-edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, RONA, Al-Futtaim, Vulcan Materials, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce and order management operations. To learn more, visit: https://KIBOcommerce.com/

Media Contact

David Libby, KIBO, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

SOURCE KIBO