Kibo Announces Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Go-to-Market Strategy and Drive Business Growth

Scott Franzén has been appointed as chief sales officer, and Meagan White has been promoted to chief marketing officer. Post this

Meagan White, who joined Kibo in April 2023 as vice president of marketing, will be taking on the role of chief marketing officer. White brings more than a decade of marketing leadership experience across B2B software companies, including previous roles as vice president of marketing at MoEngage and global demand generation leader at Acquia. At Kibo, she has been instrumental in accelerating growth and demand generation through strategic marketing initiatives, supporting a 62% increase in net new ARR/bookings over the last 12 months. White's expertise spans demand generation, sales development, product marketing, digital marketing, and communications, making her a key part of Kibo's evolving journey toward accelerating its go-to-market strategy and delivering commerce solutions that drive business value for its customers.

"We are thrilled to have Scott and Meagan join our leadership team," said Ram Venkataraman, chief executive officer of Kibo. "Scott's extensive experience and proven track record will help us continue to scale our go-to-market initiatives and better serve our customers as they navigate the complexities of modern commerce. Furthermore, Meagan has played a pivotal role in advancing our marketing initiatives, and her promotion to chief marketing officer is a testament to her skill in successfully enhancing Kibo's go-to-market strategy. Their leadership will be vital as we chart new paths for innovation and growth in the commerce and order management markets."

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. Kibo is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. To learn more visit https://kibocommerce.com/

Media Contact

David Libby, Kibo, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

SOURCE Kibo