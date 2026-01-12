KIBO Announces New Products Connect Hub and MCP to Accelerate Growth and Solution Delivery

With the launch of KIBO Connect Hub and KIBO MCP, we are pushing the boundaries of commerce technology, empowering brands to achieve new levels of growth and customer engagement. Post this

In addition, KIBO has released KIBO MCP. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), KIBO MCP is an integration layer designed to bridge the gap between enterprise commerce logic and the rapidly evolving world of GenAI. Built for the modern developer, KIBO MCP reduces technical complexity by providing a seamless, bidirectional gateway for data exchange. Clients can simplify development efforts, reduce manual overhead and accelerate new feature development, while leveraging the MCP client of choice (e.g. Claude Desktop)—no custom adapters required. By allowing agents to autonomously access real-time inventory, pricing, and checkout capabilities, KIBO is empowering brands to thrive in the era of autonomous shopping and frictionless, agent-led integrations. Brands can instantly become "agent-ready," ensuring their products are discoverable and purchasable by the next generation of AI-driven buying channels while drastically lowering the cost and effort of traditional third party integrations.

KIBO continues to focus on agentic commerce product innovation. As part of KIBO's continued investment in developing its suite of pre-trained AI agents, it has released its latest Order Routing Agent that dynamically routes orders to the best fulfillment source instantly, reducing shipping expenses and accelerating delivery times. Its Order Routing Agent unlocks the full potential of a distribution network by leveraging inventory from every location. This boosts sell-through rates and ensures Service Level Agreement (SLA) compliance by protecting the brand's reputation through honored delivery promises. KIBO also has other agents generally available to customers today:

Shopper Agent: Provides immediate assistance by answering product questions, checking real-time inventory, and placing orders.

Customer Success Agent: Enhances post-purchase loyalty by handling inquiries, processing returns, and managing order modifications instantly.

Merchandiser Agent: Increases operational velocity by automating the creation of SEO-optimized product descriptions and global translations.

"KIBO's continued momentum speaks to our dedication to innovation and customer success," said Sachin Sharma, CPO of KIBO. "With the launch of KIBO Connect Hub and KIBO MCP, we are pushing the boundaries of commerce technology, empowering brands to achieve new levels of growth and customer engagement."

Next-Generation User Guides and Documentation

In tandem with these product launches, KIBO announced its updated documentation site, which is built with AI at the forefront. It includes how-to videos, informational concept guides, and developer guides, aimed to provide a rich learning experience to both business and technical users. Clients can use the built-in AI assistant to ask questions in real-time and retrieve up-to-date product answers and information quickly, providing an optimal customer experience. KIBO's documentation provides MCP server support in which agents can access documentation programmatically for accurate, up-to-date information. You can explore the new site at docs.KIBOcommerce.com.

The KIBO Difference

KIBO continues to dominate through its "Commerce-First" OMS, built on top of a full commerce stack. This unifies catalog, pricing, cart, and checkout alongside fulfillment to support "touchless orders," including:

Order Management: Master the moment of promise with real-time, network-wide inventory visibility across stores, DCs, and dropship vendors.

Dropship: Onboard suppliers fast and at scale, routing orders with confidence. Keep inventory accurate and gain real‑time availability to reduce oversells.

Subscriptions: Transform recurring purchases into predictable revenue streams with flexible installment plans and automated payment recycling.

Meet KIBO at NRF 2026

KIBO is exhibiting at NRF 2026. Visit booth #6544 to meet the team, learn about KIBO's new product updates, and see the KIBO Platform in action.

About KIBO

Established in 2016, KIBO is a market leader in composable commerce solutions for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions, with cutting edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Al-Futtaim, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce and order management operations. To learn more, visit https://KIBOcommerce.com/

