KIBO Appoints Neela Montgomery to Board of Directors

Montgomery most recently served as the CEO of Orveon Global, a beauty collective including Bare Minerals and Laura Mercier, where she led a rapid transformation back to profitability. She also played a pivotal role as President of CVS Pharmacy, overseeing a $90 billion division and managing critical healthcare infrastructure during the pandemic. As CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings, she led a multi-year turnaround, establishing an industry-leading multi-billion-dollar omnichannel model.

"KIBO is redefining the market by dismantling the bottlenecks of complex legacy processes," said Montgomery. "I am thrilled to help retail and B2B businesses leverage KIBO's modern platform to enable truly intelligent, agent-led commerce."

Montgomery's role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software and a majority investor in KIBO. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a pipeline of highly talented board candidates through programs and partnerships that will drive results for the corporate world at large.

Established in 2016, KIBO is a market leader in composable commerce solutions for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions, with cutting edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Al-Futtaim, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce and order management operations.

