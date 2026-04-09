KIBO Appoints Sachin Sharma as Chief Customer Officer and Welcomes Back Eric Rosado as Chief Product Officer

Together, they bring an unmatched understanding of product expertise and what our clients need to succeed at every stage of their journey with us. Post this

As Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Sachin Sharma will assume leadership of KIBO's full post-sales organization, encompassing Professional Services, Technical Account Management, and Client Support. His scope runs end-to-end — from implementation kickoff through cultivating long-term, referenceable client partnerships.

Sharma previously served as KIBO's Chief Product Officer, where he was responsible for KIBO's product strategy and future roadmap. Under Sharma's leadership, KIBO has launched numerous product innovations, including its most recent Agentic Commerce suite of agents, Reverse Logistics and Dropship solution, to further complement its market-leading order management and commerce products. This move to the newly appointed CCO role enables Sharma to bring product knowledge and client success expertise across every stage of the post-sales journey. The creation of a dedicated Chief Customer Officer role reflects KIBO's belief that post-sales success deserves the same level of executive focus and strategic investment as product development, and that Sharma is uniquely positioned to deliver it.

"I've spent years at the intersection of our product and our clients — understanding how our platform performs in the real world and what it takes to make an implementation truly successful. Stepping into this role lets me focus entirely on that: making sure each client realizes the full value of what we've built together, and on building partnerships that last. I couldn't be more energized by the opportunity." said Sachin Sharma, Chief Customer Officer at KIBO.

Eric Rosado Returns as Chief Product Officer

KIBO also announced the return of Eric Rosado as Chief Product Officer. Rosado first joined KIBO through the Certona acquisition in 2019 and subsequently led product management across KIBO's entire portfolio, including eCommerce, OMS, and Personalization, through late 2022. Most recently, Rosado served as Chief Product Officer at Monetate, in which he developed and executed Monetate's AI product strategy, including the successful launch of several new AI discovery solutions.

Rosado's return brings immediate continuity to KIBO's product organization. His deep familiarity with the platform, architecture, and customer base positions him to advance KIBO's product vision — including its leading order management, commerce, and cutting-edge AI and agentic commerce capabilities.

"I'm excited to return to KIBO to support the next phase of its growth and product vision. KIBO has built something genuinely differentiated — a modular, unified commerce and order management platform that gives clients flexibility without sacrificing functionality. What excites me most is where we are headed — I believe in the company's vision and I'm excited to be part of its future." said Eric Rosado, Chief Product Officer at KIBO.

"I couldn't be more excited about what these two appointments mean for KIBO. Sachin has an extraordinary ability to translate product depth into client outcomes — and now he can direct that entirely toward making our clients successful. Eric brings a level of institutional market knowledge, and the product depth and vision to accelerate our roadmap. Together, they bring an unmatched understanding of product expertise and what our clients need to succeed at every stage of their journey with us." said Ram Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer at KIBO.

About KIBO

Established in 2016, KIBO is a market leader in composable commerce solutions for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions, with cutting-edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, RONA, Al-Futtaim, Vulcan, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce and order management operations. To learn more, visit: https://KIBOcommerce.com/

Media Contact

David Libby, KIBO, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

SOURCE KIBO