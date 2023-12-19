Kibo Appoints Stephanie Stahl to Board of Directors

Stephanie's insights will be invaluable as we continue to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensure flexibility, drive innovation, and empower customers within the digital commerce arena. Post this

"Stephanie's profound knowledge and experience in the retail and consumer sectors are assets that will undoubtedly contribute to our strategic goals," said Ram Venkataraman, CEO at Kibo Commerce. "We are excited to welcome her to our board. Stephanie's insights will be invaluable as we continue to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensure flexibility, drive innovation, and empower customers within the digital commerce arena."

Stahl currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group, where she previously worked as a Partner until 2003. In 2015, Stahl established Studio Pegasus LLC, an investment and advisory firm dedicated to nurturing early-stage consumer-focused ventures. She is also a co-founder and the former CEO of Ace of Air, a circular beauty and wellness brand. Stahl previously served as the Global Marketing & Strategy Officer at Coach, Inc., along with executive roles in various prominent retail and consumer goods companies. She is a member of the Boards of Directors for Dollar Tree, Inc., Newell Brands, and Carter's, Inc.

Stahl commented, "I am honored to join Kibo's Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success. Kibo's aim to simplify the complexity in their customers' businesses and deliver modern customer experiences resonates with my professional beliefs and experiences. I am eager to collaborate with the board and the executive team to drive continuous improvement and innovation."

Stahl's role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in Kibo. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. We are the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations.

Media Contact

David Libby, 2pinz (For Kibo), 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

SOURCE Kibo