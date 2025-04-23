KIBO Commerce Announces 2025 Connect Summit: Empowering the Future of Commerce

The KIBO Connect Client Summit is designed to bring together KIBO clients, partners, and industry experts for three days of insightful sessions, collaborative networking, and hands-on learning experiences focused on commerce to drive growth and innovation. Post this

The 2025 KIBO Connect Client Summit will feature a dynamic agenda packed with engaging content sessions with expert speakers, including:

Forward-Looking Keynotes: KIBO has two compelling keynotes planned. Forrester Analyst Sucharita Kodali will deliver the presentation "Only the Paranoid Survive—Strategies for Surviving Uncertainty Now." Bain & Company Partner Dan Brenner will deliver the presentation "Market Trends and Generative AI Applications in Retail."

will deliver the presentation "Only the Paranoid Survive—Strategies for Surviving Uncertainty Now." Bain & Company Partner Dan Brenner will deliver the presentation "Market Trends and Generative AI Applications in Retail." Inspirational Panels and Main Stage Sessions: Hear from leading brands and experts on commerce trends and evolving customer experience strategies for success. Speakers include experts from Ace Hardware, The ODP Corporation, Al-Futtaim, Google, Autozone, Total Wine & More, REEDS Jewelers, Alchemee (Proactiv), Publicis Sapient, Perficient and KIBO.

Product Innovations: Hear from KIBO leadership and get an exclusive look at KIBO's upcoming product innovations and how they will empower your business.

Deep Dive Breakout Sessions: Engage in targeted discussions on topics like leveraging GenAI and agentic commerce for operational efficiency and revenue, scaling B2C & B2B commerce, optimizing omnichannel customer experiences and more. Hear directly from experts across companies like Zwilling, Playboy Enterprises, Al-Futtaim, Fortis Life Sciences, Ignitiv, and KIBO.

Best-Practice Product Sessions and Workshops: Participate in interactive sessions focused on practical strategies for optimizing your commerce and order management strategies with the KIBO platform to achieve tangible results. Speakers will include KIBO experts and featured partners, SMITH and Builder.io.

Event Sponsors

KIBO Commerce is proud to partner with leading technology and service providers in support of its 2025 KIBO Connect Summit. We would like to thank our current sponsors:

For more information on the agenda and to register for the event, visit: https://kibocommerce.com/events/2025-client-summit/

About KIBO

KIBO Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. To learn more, visit https://kibocommerce.com/.

Media Contact

David Libby, KIBO, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

SOURCE KIBO