KIBO Commerce Debuts Unified Marketplace and Dropship Solution for Seamless Digital Product Expansion

With our unified marketplace and dropship capabilities, clients can rapidly grow their product catalog and fulfill rising customer expectations while lowering risk and cost. Post this

All-in-One Marketplace and Dropship Commerce Platform

The KIBO Marketplace and Dropship solution helps retailers address the growing need for digital product expansion by offering:

A Unified Commerce Platform that supports marketplace, dropship, and owned-inventory models.

Flexible vendor onboarding with configurable workflows, automated reviews, risk scoring, and catalog & inventory management.

Real-time inventory sync via API and EDI to ensure fulfillment accuracy and prevent overselling.

Intelligent order routing that minimizes shipping costs and delivery times.

Advanced financial controls to automate commission tracking and vendor payouts.

B2C and B2B marketplace support, including PO handling, contract pricing, and request-for-quote flows.

Fast Vendor Onboarding and Streamlined Operations

With KIBO's streamlined seller onboarding tools, clients can onboard third-party vendors using self-service registration portals or targeted invitation workflows. Integrated seller tools make it easy to upload product catalogs, manage pricing, and fulfill orders, while robust analytics help operators track KPIs, vendor performance, and GMV.

Leveraging KIBO's marketplace and dropship solution, clients can partner and transact with third-party sellers via EDI and API, with pre-integration into KIBO's order management and commerce products.

Delivering Growth for Digital Commerce Leaders

With dropshipping and online marketplaces now being a strategic priority for many retailers, KIBO's unified solution provides a future-ready foundation for revenue growth, long-tail assortment expansion, and improved customer loyalty. Dropship is a natural extension of the KIBO platform; this drastically reduces implementation timelines for OMS, dropship, and ecommerce projects — delivering faster time to market, reduced complexity, and lower costs.

Key business benefits include:

Offering more SKUs from third-party sellers without warehousing costs.

Capturing high-margin commissions from third-party marketplace transactions.

Unifying third-party and owned inventory into a seamless shopping and fulfillment experience.

KIBO's leading order management and commerce solutions further help clients drive conversion, reduce returns, and optimize cross-seller product discovery.

To learn more, visit KIBO Dropshipping and KIBO Marketplace.

About KIBO

KIBO is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. To learn more, visit https://www.kibocommerce.com.

Media Contact

David Libby, KIBO, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

SOURCE KIBO