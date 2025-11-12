KIBO Delivered 167% Return on Investment with Intelligent Order Management Platform

We believe this study validates what our customers experience every day — that intelligent, composable order management is a core driver of business agility and profitability. Post this

Key findings from the Forrester TEI study include:

167% ROI and $8.0 million NPV over three years

$12.8 million in total quantified benefits versus $4.8 million in costs

Payback period of less than six months

$6.5 million incremental profit from new omnichannel fulfillment models like ship-from-store and BOPIS

$4.1 million in productivity gains from automation and fulfillment efficiency

$2.2 million in savings from retiring costly legacy systems

"KIBO Order Management is transforming how enterprises manage inventory across locations, intelligently route orders, orchestrate omnichannel fulfillment, and manage customer service and returns," said Meagan White, Chief Marketing Officer of KIBO. "Retailers and brands are leveraging KIBO to reduce operational friction, cut legacy costs, and unlock new growth. We believe this study validates what our customers experience every day — that intelligent, composable order management is a core driver of business agility and profitability."

Interviewed organizations reported that KIBO's modular OMS empowered them to expand faster into new channels, achieve near real-time delivery accuracy, and simplify operations. Several described moving from legacy platforms that "couldn't scale or adapt" to a modern architecture that allows customization, faster updates, and seamless integration across distributed systems.

"KIBO allows enterprises to move at the pace their business demands," said Sachin Sharma, Chief Product Officer at KIBO Commerce. "Our API-first, MACH-certified platform gives teams the agility to automate workflows, launch new fulfillment models, and serve customers faster — without replatforming or disrupting operations."

In addition to measurable cost savings and productivity gains, interviewees cited unquantified benefits such as improved data insights, reliability during peak seasons, and a highly collaborative partnership with KIBO. The study highlights how brands using KIBO achieved faster order fulfillment, higher average order values, and improved customer satisfaction through automation and visibility across every channel.

To read the full study, visit: https://kibocommerce.com/resource-center/forrester-total-economic-impact-oms/

About KIBO

KIBO is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify complexity and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular commerce platform supporting unified experiences across Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring sophistication and simplicity to their commerce operations. Learn more at https://kibocommerce.com.

