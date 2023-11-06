Kibo Expands Strategic Partnerships Ahead of 2023 Partner Summit, Announces Partner Advisory Board

We are committed to investing in the growth of our partner strategy and relationships and have already launched new enablement resources in our Partner Portal, product training in our Kibo Academy, and free trial program. Post this

Partner Summit & Partner Advisory Board

Kibo will be hosting its Partner Summit on November 8 and 9 in Dallas, Texas to support, enable, and excite its partners. Kibo has rolled out a comprehensive range of new and updated products and go-to-market enablement resources designed to provide extensive support to partners.

It has also formed its 2023-2024 Partner Advisory Board, which consists of the following strategic partners: AAXIS, Cognizant, Ignitiv, iResponsive Solutions, PeakActivity, Publicis Sapient, Trika Technologies, Wipro, and OLR Retail.

New Technology Partnerships

In addition, Kibo has announced a series of strategic technology partnership updates this year, which consist of its partnership announcement with Builder.io to jumpstart implementations of headless commerce experiences, its expanded LogicBroker partnership enabling brands to optimize their omnichannel commerce strategies, and a strategic partnership with Alloy Automation to expand pre-built integrations. Kibo has also announced acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, along with the providers' AWS and GCP marketplaces, respectively.

Kibo has also partnered with Spreedly, the leader in payment orchestration, whose ecosystem consists of more than 100 Payment Service Providers, Gateways, Local and Alternative Payment Methods, Fraud Solutions, and other compliant endpoints. In addition, Kibo announced its partnership with EasyPost, the industry-leading shipping solution which supports carrier integrations to more than 100 carriers, to help customers ship faster and optimize deliveries.

Strategic Partnerships & New Leadership

Kibo continues to expand its strategic partnerships with agencies and system integrators (SIs) to help customers deliver better experiences across eCommerce, Order Management, Search, and Subscriptions.

As a result of expanding its partner ecosystem, Kibo has announced its appointment of Alexis Hail to lead its partnerships program as Senior Director of Global Partnerships and Alliances. Hail has been with Kibo for more than five years in various functions, including product marketing, sales strategy, and enablement. Hail will be overseeing the strategy, growth, and development of Kibo's partner ecosystem of System Integrators, Consulting Firms, Agencies, Tech Partners, and Industry Alliances. Prior to joining Kibo, Hail spent more than four years in sales enablement & business transformation consulting to Fortune 100 companies at BTS. Prior to that, Alexis spent ten years in business and partner development roles, where she managed referral partner programs and the enablement of partners to generate new business.

"We are committed to investing in the growth of our partner strategy and relationships and have already launched new enablement resources in our Partner Portal, product training in our Kibo Academy, and free trial program," said Ram Venkataraman, CEO of Kibo Commerce. "We're excited about all of the traction we've built with our partner community and look forward to joint success with our partners."

