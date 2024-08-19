KIBO FOODS® introduces new veggie crunch chips powered by green peas

The unique 3D shaped bite-size chips deliver 7 grams of plant-based protein in three mouthwatering flavors: Sea Salt, Hot Chipotle, Sour Cream & Onion.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leader in delicious, nutritious, and sustainable plant-based snacks, Kibo Foods announced the launch of new Veggie Crunch chips, going live today August 19th. Powered by green peas and baked into bite-sized 3D triangular shapes, these chips offer a uniquely fun and highly nutritious snacking experience for all to enjoy.

"Kibo Foods is thrilled to be launching a game-changing new veggie chip, especially during a time where many veggie snacks are deceptively unhealthy," says Natalia Correa, CEO of Kibo Foods. "We want to ensure that consumers feel confident when snacking on our new Veggie Crunch chips and be assured each chip will deliver on protein and nutrition with satisfying bold flavors."

As always, Kibo Foods is all about saying "Yum to Nutritious!" as these new Veggie Crunch Chips are powered by green peas, delivering an unrivaled good-for-you eating experience. Each serving provides 7 grams of plant-based protein, all without the worry of preservatives, added sugar, gluten, dairy, GMOs, or high saturated fat.

Each serving size is 110 calories and available in the following flavors, making them a guilt-free snacking option to satisfy any craving:

Sour Cream & Onion: Creamy dairy-free sour cream combined with tangy green onions for a sweet and savory blend.

Hot Chipotle: Garlic, onion, and tomato are blended with smoky rich chipotle peppers to pack a fiery punch.

Sea Salt: Infused with the timeless taste of sea salt, this flavor is simple-yet-satisfying.

All three mouthwatering flavors: Sea Salt, Sour Cream & Onion, and Hot Chipotle, Kibo's Veggie Crunch chips will retail for $21.99/12 pack and can be found on KiboFoods.us and on Amazon. Other Kibo products can be found online at Amazon, Walmart.com, Thrive Market, and in-store at HEB, Central Market, United Supermarkets, MOM's Organic, Lucky's, and Savemart.

For more information, please visit kibofoods.us and follow Kibo Foods on Tik Tok, Facebook and Instagram.

For all contact information:

JESSUP PR | Cassidy Lunney | [email protected]

ABOUT KIBO FOODS

Founded in Austin, TX, in 2019, Kibo Foods specializes in delicious, nutritious, and sustainable plant-based snacks. With products like Chickpea, Lentil, and Veggie Crunch Chips, Kibo is a top seller on Amazon in the Vegetable Chips & Crisps category, boasting over 5,000 five-star reviews. As a subsidiary of Grupo Nutresa, Kibo benefits from extensive resources and global reach. Find Kibo chips online at Amazon, Walmart.com, and Thrive Market, or in-store at HEB and Central Market. Learn more about their sustainability efforts at www.KiboFoods.us.

Kibo's mission is for the world to enjoy better nutrition, which the company does through providing sustainable plant-based snacks. Kibo's legumes are farmed using significantly less water than other proteins, making them a more sustainable option. The company also launched a sustainability program "Sowing Good Habits with Kibo" in 2022 to support regenerative practices in Costa Rica and Colombia.

Media Contact

Cassidy Lunney, JESSUP PR, 1 7328655226, [email protected]

SOURCE KIBO FOODS®