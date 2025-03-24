Kibo Introduces Agentic Commerce: AI-Powered, Instant-Deploy Shopping and Business Optimization

This is not just AI for AI's sake — our solution is pre-trained for commerce, deploys instantly and is designed to drive measurable business results from day one. Post this

Robust Team of Agents to Support Commerce Operations

This groundbreaking technology will enhance operational efficiencies and drive revenue growth for retailers, wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers. Kibo Agentic Commerce will initially consist of nine agents to support commerce operations including Shopper Agent, CSR Agent, Promotional Agent, Merchandiser Agent, Order Routing Agent, Reverse Logistics Agent, Forecasting Agent, Analytics Agent, and Developer Agent.

Kibo's AI-driven agents facilitate seamless interactions, automate complex workflows and provide real-time insights to improve decision-making. The first two agents, Shopper Agent and CSR Agent, will be generally available in Q2 2025; Shopper Agent is designed to increase cart conversions, reduce customer churn, and improve customer satisfaction, while CSR Agent provides smart customer assistance, instant order management, and effortless self-service. Over the remainder of 2025, Kibo will gradually launch additional strategic agents as part of its Agentic Commerce offering.

Built on Gemini for Google Cloud

Kibo Agentic Commerce is deeply integrated with Gemini for Google Cloud and Vertex AI, leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI models to power automation and enhance real-time decision-making. This collaboration enables brands and retailers to deploy AI-driven shopping assistance, intelligent order management and customer self-service solutions with greater precision and efficiency.

Key features of Kibo Agentic Commerce include:

Conversational Commerce: AI agents engage with shoppers to provide product recommendations, answer detailed product questions factoring in availability and inventory, check on order status, modify existing orders, and assist with transactions in real time.

Intelligent Order Management: Automated fulfillment, order routing and returns processing create a frictionless post-purchase experience.

Enhanced Customer Support: AI-driven virtual agents handle inquiries, order modifications and self-service requests, reducing support costs by up to 50%.

Multi-Agent AI System: A network of specialized agents — each optimized for tasks such as customer engagement, merchandising, promotion generation, analytics, development, order routing, reverse logistics and forecasting.

Fast and API-Driven for Optimal Performance: Kibo Agentic Commerce leverages an API-first architecture for rapid data exchange, real-time automation, and easy integration with existing commerce tech stacks.

Long Contextual Memory: Gemini for Google Cloud provides an extended context window, ensuring continuous, intelligent conversations that improve complex B2B purchasing journeys.

Trust & Security: Kibo's integration with Google Cloud inherits enterprise-grade trust and security, ensuring safe and reliable AI-driven commerce experiences.

Driving Business Impact with AI-First Commerce

Kibo Agentic Commerce enables businesses to stay ahead of the curve by offering a scalable, composable and API-driven platform that accelerates digital transformation. Early adopters of Agentic Commerce can experience, on average:

30% increase in cart conversions, average order value (AOV), and customer lifetime value (LTV).

50% reduction in customer support costs and improved customer retention.

40% faster order fulfillment, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

"As retailers look to embrace AI-driven automation, Kibo Agentic Commerce provides an intelligent, scalable and composable solution that reduces complexity while delivering seamless customer experiences," said Sachin Sharma, Chief Product Officer at Kibo. "By integrating deeply with Gemini for Google Cloud and Vertex AI, we are enabling businesses to harness AI in ways that are immediately actionable and impactful."

For more information about Kibo Agentic Commerce, visit https://kibocommerce.com/solutions/agentic-commerce/.

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. Kibo is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. To learn more, visit https://kibocommerce.com/.

Media Contact

David Libby, Kibo, 1 415-518-6611, [email protected]

SOURCE Kibo