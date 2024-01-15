Kibo Joins the MACH Alliance

Kibo's expertise in creating flexible, scalable commerce solutions will be invaluable in our mission to promote modern, open technology ecosystems. Post this

"Joining the MACH Alliance reinforces our commitment to providing flexible, scalable solutions to our customers," said Ram Venkataraman, CEO of Kibo. "Our API-first approach ensures that we stay at the forefront of commerce technology, continually adapting to evolving market needs."

As a member of the MACH Alliance, a worldwide non-profit organization operating under 501(c)(6), Kibo will join a global community of innovative and certified practitioners who share a commitment to advancing modern, future-proof technology that is composable, open and best-of-breed. The company will engage actively in this community, leveraging its expertise in composable commerce to promote the transformative benefits of MACH principles, aiding businesses in their journey from traditional enterprise solutions to dynamic, modular MACH architectures.

The adoption of MACH architecture allows Kibo to deliver enhanced value to its customers and partners by fostering rapid innovation, improved service availability, and seamless scalability. This approach enables businesses to efficiently adapt and grow their commerce operations, meeting evolving technological demands with agility and precision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kibo to the MACH Alliance," said Casper Rasmussen, President of the MACH Alliance. "Their strong commitment to MACH principles and impressive record in delivering composable commerce solutions align perfectly with our vision. Kibo's expertise in creating flexible, scalable commerce solutions will be invaluable in our mission to promote modern, open technology ecosystems. Their inclusion is a testament to the growing recognition and adoption of MACH technologies in the commerce industry."

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. We are the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

