KIBO Named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

For the third consecutive year, KIBO has been named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KIBO Commerce, a market leader in composable commerce solutions, has been named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In addition, KIBO is among the highest five ranked vendors in the B2B Digital Commerce, B2C Digital Commerce, and AI-enabled Commerce Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce Report. In our opinion, these rankings reflect KIBO's success in simplifying complex commerce for modern enterprises.

Innovation in Agentic AI

We believe KIBO's recognition in Agentic AI continues to set it apart. Powered by Google's Vertex AI and large language models, KIBO delivers production-ready AI Agents that help retailers and brands accelerate speed to market, improve conversion, and enhance customer engagement across the entire commerce journey from product discovery and merchandising to order management and post-purchase support.

By embedding intelligent, autonomous agents directly into the commerce workflow, KIBO enables enterprises to achieve greater automation, actionable insight, and scalability, all while maintaining full control of their data and brand experience.

Driving Unified Commerce for Enterprise Growth

KIBO's platform delivers true Unified Commerce with a modular and AI-powered architecture. KIBO allows enterprise clients to manage multiple business models, including B2B, B2C, D2C, and B2B2C, while maintaining a single source of truth across channels.

The result is a seamless experience for both businesses and their customers, enabling capabilities like agentic commerce, complex pricing and promotions, product discovery, real-time inventory visibility, intelligent order routing, omnichannel fulfillment, EDI management, clienteling, advanced quoting, and contract pricing, among other key commerce capabilities for various business models.

Built for Enterprise Complexity and Flexibility

Designed for large retail and distribution enterprises, KIBO's MACH-certified, composable architecture offers the flexibility to run microservices or a full platform bundle. This modular approach ensures brands can scale efficiently across B2B, B2C, D2C, and B2B2C models without compromising performance or control. Of note is KIBO's "decomposable" abilities, which allow brands to incorporate only a few Packaged Business Capabilities (PBCs) to augment existing systems or migrate incrementally without doing a costly replatform. Whether deploying individual microservices or a fully integrated platform, KIBO empowers organizations to innovate faster, scale globally, and manage commerce complexity without disruption.

Platform Momentum and Market Growth

KIBO's recognition in the Magic Quadrant, we believe, illustrates strong market momentum and positive customer outcomes. Visit the KIBO website to download the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report.

About KIBO

KIBO is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify complexity and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular commerce platform supporting unified experiences across Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring sophistication and simplicity to their commerce operations. Learn more at https://kibocommerce.com.

