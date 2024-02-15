Kibo Named a Major Player in Three IDC MarketScape Reports

We remain committed to innovating and delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving demands of the market, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of the digital commerce landscape. Post this

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Order Orchestration and Fulfillment for Manufacturing 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49615723, December 2023 )

) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Applications for Midmarket Growth 2023 –2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US50625723, December 2023 )

) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications 2023 – 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49742523, December 2023 )

"I am immensely proud of our recognition in the IDC MarketScape reports, which we believe affirms our commitment to excellence in digital commerce and order orchestration," said Ram Venkataraman, CEO, at Kibo. "We believe these reports underscore Kibo's dedication to providing innovative and scalable solutions, tailored to the dynamic needs of modern businesses. Our focus on developing a robust, cloud-native SaaS platform, characterized by its flexibility and extensibility, has been instrumental in empowering our clients to create unique and efficient digital commerce experiences."

According to the IDC MarketScape for B2B Digital Commerce Applications for Midmarket Growth, "Consider Kibo Commerce if you are a midmarket or enterprise buyer in the market for a unified commerce platform with robust distributed order management capabilities and an assortment of componentized modules for composable commerce. Kibo may be an excellent fit if your organization is primarily focused on differentiating via business agility-led, product-led, and tech agility-led commerce strategies."

According to the IDC MarketScape for Enterprise B2B Digital Commerce Applications, "Kibo is designed for scalability via an API-first architecture, making it adaptable to varying business sizes and complexities."

Venkataraman adds, "We believe this recognition is a testament to our global presence, legacy in the industry, and our continuous endeavor to enhance customer engagement through insightful data analytics. We remain committed to innovating and delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving demands of the market, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of the digital commerce landscape."

To learn more about Kibo's leading-edge solutions and how they are transforming the digital commerce landscape, visit https://www.kibocommerce.com

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable digital commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. We are the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed

Media Contact

David Libby, 2pinz (For Kibo), 1 415-518-6611, david@2pinz.com

SOURCE Kibo