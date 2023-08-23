Kibo Named as a Challenger in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce and Ranked in 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce Report

Kibo's composable commerce solutions are not just built for use; they're crafted with care for immediate functionality, yet with the profound flexibility to adapt and innovate. That's the essence of our commitment to our clients. Tweet this

"It's an honor to be recognized by Gartner. We're passionate about offering unique, composable capabilities across Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions, without ever sacrificing the functionality and creative freedom that our customers deserve," said Venkataraman. "The acknowledgment from Gartner of our position as a Challenger and our Use Case scores are particularly meaningful to us. Overseeing the experiences before, during, and after purchase, we are confident that Kibo stands alone in its ability to support a superior customer experience."

Previous to this announcement, Kibo disclosed a succession of strategic technology partnership updates. These include announcing a collaboration with Builder.io to expedite the creation of headless commerce experiences, extending its alliance with LogicBroker to empower brands to enhance their omnichannel commerce strategies, and forming a strategic partnership with Alloy Automation to augment its pre-built integrations. Furthermore, Kibo has declared its inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program along with its presence in the corresponding marketplaces of AWS and GCP.

Venkataraman adds, "Our promise goes beyond traditional expectations, infusing simplicity and sophistication with a modern architecture. It's not just about meeting needs; it's about empowering businesses to buy only what they need, integrate with their unique technological landscapes, and customize without hindrance to their budget or business flow. Kibo's composable commerce solutions are not just built for use; they're crafted with care for immediate functionality, yet with the profound flexibility to adapt and innovate. That's the essence of our commitment to our clients."

To download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report, click here.

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable digital commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. We are the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations.

