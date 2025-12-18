KIBO Unleashes Advanced B2B and Fulfillment Innovations To Further Streamline Commerce Operations

B2B organizations are struggling with inventory blind spots and bleeding margin due to manual touches on orders. KIBO's new features deliver automated, 'touchless orders' that eliminate hidden costs and allow sales teams to focus on proactive, value-driven activities. Post this

Expanding Agentic Commerce and Merchandising Automation

The next phase of Agentic Commerce automates critical back-office functions, freeing teams to focus on strategy and growth.

Merchandiser Agent: This new agent empowers teams to instantly generate and update product descriptions and SEO metadata using natural language input. It accelerates international merchandising efforts by including built-in support for translations across locales and a dedicated, centralized management tool.

Agentic Roadmap: The roadmap for future agents includes a full suite of OMS agents including those for Order Routing, Reverse Logistics, and Forecasting; alongside a Promotions Agent, Developer Agent, and Analytics Agent. KIBO plans to expand into a 'Tune' function to create automated optimization that is human-monitored.

OMS Enhancements Drive Fulfillment Efficiency and Reduce Costs

New OMS features tackle operational pain points, allowing for greater flexibility and lower cost-to-serve.

Advanced Fulfillment & Routing Efficiency:

Partial Backorder Release: Immediately ship items as they become available to accelerate fulfillment, boost customer satisfaction, and improve inventory velocity.

Multi-Location Consolidation: Optimize your network utilization by consolidating inventory at multiple locations to ship from, that are closer to the end customer.

Manage Excess Inventory: Automatically redirect orders to locations with surplus stock to reduce carrying costs and improve inventory turnover.

Dropship & EDI: Easily sell third-party supply and route orders to dropshippers with full support for key transactions such as POs, ASNs, Invoices, and Inventory Inquiries.

Inventory and Shipment Flexibility with Custom Attributes:

Custom Shipment Attributes: Adapt your shipment handling for unique requirements, enabling support for long-tail use cases like managing perishables or fragile items.

Custom Inventory Attributes: Store and manage custom business data directly at the product-location level without needing a full inventory refresh. Leverage custom inventory attributes to fine-tune order routing logic.

Returns Management Improvements:

Custom Attributes & Extensibility: Flexibility to define custom attributes on returns (like preferred refund method) and improve reporting.

Simplified Return Processing: Streamlined, consistent workflows across Order Admin and Fulfiller applications minimize errors and simplify user training.

Later this quarter:

Cartonization: Provide optimal packing suggestions during fulfillment, which reduces fulfillment costs and minimizes waste.

Rate shopping: Automatically select the most cost-effective shipping method during the fulfillment process that meets your promise date, thereby reducing fulfillment cost and increasing profit margin.

B2B Commerce Unlocks Flexibility and Control

KIBO continues to invest in its B2B Commerce capabilities, recently moving beyond simple roles and permissions structures to providing the sophisticated governance and fluid experience that modern B2B buyers expect.

B2B Custom Roles and Permissions: Users can now define custom roles and permissions, moving beyond static defaults to accurately reflect unique business operations and purchasing structures.

Contextual Permissions: A single buyer can hold different roles across different accounts within a hierarchy, ensuring their permissions are automatically updated and relevant to their specific account context.

Looking Ahead: The future roadmap includes additional B2B capabilities such as a multi-step approval process for buyers when creating quotes and submitting orders, and additional tooling for sales reps and CSRs to more effectively submit and manage orders on behalf of their clients.

"Our platform is built to solve the core B2B challenge: breaking down siloed systems to create a unified buyer experience," said Sachin Sharma, Chief Product Officer at KIBO. "B2B organizations are struggling with inventory blind spots and bleeding margin due to manual touches on orders. KIBO's new features deliver automated, 'touchless orders' that eliminate hidden costs and allow sales teams to focus on proactive, value-driven activities."

