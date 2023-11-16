Kibo Unveils Latest Product Enhancements, Launches Free Trial and Enablement Resources

As a fully modular, API-first platform, Kibo's composable commerce platform is in an even stronger position to serve its customers and partners with innovative solutions and enablement resources that span the breadth of eCommerce, Order Management, and Subscription use cases. Post this

Companies trust Kibo's API-first, microservices-based architecture to deliver a wide range of composable commerce strategies that help them achieve their growth expectations and manage cost of ownership.

Kibo released several product updates this year – spanning ecommerce, order management, and subscriptions — that give brands more control of their customer experience and internal operations. The updates allow brands to:

Give shoppers visibility into specific fulfillment timing with "Accurate Fulfillment Dates" – Before ordering a product, a shopper may want visibility as to when they would receive it. Kibo has made updates to its platform to more accurately calculate fulfillment dates, so brands can offer promised dates to shoppers. These dates and the inputs used to calculate them are provided as needed to retailers and can display on a storefront's product details pages.

Improve search results with AI/ML-based Enhancements – Kibo has made significant advancements to its search functionality by leveraging cutting-edge AI/ML technologies. These enhancements have yielded superior search results that are even more accurate, relevant, and efficient, resulting in improved precision and enhanced user satisfaction.

Launch new customer experiences quickly with Kibo Storefront and Headstart Accelerators – Earlier this year, Kibo launched a pre-packaged, composable storefront. This includes highly responsive B2C and B2B omnichannel React themes, an easy-to-use content management system, and visual page editor. It also features a content delivery network for lightning-fast page performance, and pre-built integrations with Kibo platform APIs for rapid delivery of site experiences with full storefront access to Kibo's composable commerce platform.

Extend cancellation periods for shoppers with Remorse Period Updates - Kibo offers shoppers a dedicated cancellation window for their orders. These updates include customizable time settings, the ability to modify orders after placement, and enhanced B2B adjustments. Organizations can also establish a default period, such as 24 hours, which can be overridden for specific order types. By pausing order processing until the set period expires, this feature provides the flexibility to make corrections, add items, and strategically allocate inventory.

Manage which Customer Representatives can edit orders with Enhanced Order Permissions - This capability provides enhanced admin control over a customer service team member's ability to cancel an order or make edits to an order's details, shipment, or payment information. This provides flexibility for merchants to enforce order restrictions based on individual business rules, such as restricting access of users in training until they are certified to perform all customer service duties.

Continued Investment in Enablement Resources, Including Launch of Free Trial

Kibo has rolled out a comprehensive range of new and updated resources to provide extensive support to customers and partners, including a free trial of its platform.

These resources empower users to harness Kibo's robust functionality quickly and efficiently, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience. Resources include:

Kibo Free Trial Evaluation - For potential customers and partners, Kibo is offering the ability to use and evaluate Kibo Commerce free for 60 days. With Kibo's free trial, users will have access to a free sandbox of Kibo's modern, composable platform, in addition to Kibo Academy's self-paced training videos. Sign up for a free trial here.

Kibo Academy – An invaluable repository of training and enablement for both business and technical users, Kibo Academy offers learning resources across its eCommerce, Order Management, Search, and Subscriptions products, along with certifications available. Visit our Knowledge Center.

Kibo Partner Portal – Kibo's Partner Portal includes new onboarding documents, training, demo videos, and go-to-market assets to help our partners be successful in joint opportunities and implementation projects.

"As a fully modular, API-first platform, Kibo's composable commerce platform is in an even stronger position to serve its customers and partners with innovative solutions and enablement resources that span the breadth of eCommerce, Order Management, and Subscription use cases," said Ram Venkataraman, CEO at Kibo Commerce. "We're excited about the newly released capabilities and resources, and look forward to building on this momentum to best support its customers."

To learn more about Kibo's products, organizations can request a demo or sign up for a free trial today.

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. We are the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, and Coastal Construction trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations.

Media Contact

David Libby, 2pinz (For Kibo), 1 415-518-6611, david@2pinz.com

SOURCE Kibo