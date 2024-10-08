KIC Ventures Changing the Private Equity Paradigm: The HealthTech Investment Firm with the Most Majority-Owned Portfolio of Revenue-Generating Spine Companies

"KIC Ventures is transforming spine care by empowering physicians with cutting-edge technologies, shifting the focus from hospital-based systems to physician-owned outpatient centers for more efficient and patient-centered care." – Dr. Erik C. Spayde, CMO of KIC Ventures Post this

KIC Ventures' proprietary Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) philosophy, pioneered by Dr. Chin, focuses on less invasive procedures that preserve anatomy, reduce recovery times, and empower physicians. This innovative, patient-centered approach places KIC Ventures ahead of traditional hospital-based models, positioning it as a key disruptor in the spine surgery market.

Strategic Milestones and Global Vision

KIC Ventures' journey is marked by significant milestones that demonstrate its ability to identify and scale breakthrough technologies. The sale of MANTIS to Stryker and acquisitions like AxioMed and NanoFuse Biologics underscore its vision for developing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of surgeons and outpatient facilities. With its leadership in spine care technologies, KIC Ventures continues to challenge traditional healthcare models by supporting physician-owned outpatient centers.

"We are proud to lead the outpatient spine surgery market, offering cutting-edge solutions that empower physicians and transform care from hospital-based systems to physician-owned centers," said Dr. Erik C. Spayde, Chief Medical Officer of KIC Ventures, Chief of Spine Surgery at a major California Hospital and Harvard-trained board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon

Looking ahead to 2025, KIC Ventures plans to release new spine surgery innovations, including the highly anticipated Axiomed lumbar disc, and expand its NANISX portfolio, which already features technologies like InSpan, Sacrix, and FacetFuse. The firm's ability to remain nimble and act with foresight is a direct result of its capital strategy and leadership stability. "Our independent capital strategy allows us to act with decisiveness, avoiding dilution and keeping our leadership agile," added Aditya Humad, Co-founder, President, and CFO of KIC Ventures, formerly at JP Morgan HealthTech mergers and acquisitions, and a graduate of Wharton and Harvard Business School.

Chief Technology Officer Vito Lore also emphasized the firm's commitment to collaboration. "Collaboration between engineers and physicians drives our innovation. Our upcoming 2025 releases are set to shape the future of spine care technologies." Lore, with a background in aeronautical engineering from Purdue University and almost two decades of experience in spine innovations, brings deep experience collaborating with physicians to the firm's cutting-edge advancements.

A Vision for the Future

KIC Ventures is built on Dr. Chin's entrepreneurial philosophy of identifying a Problem, predicting future needs, and creating products that drive global adoption—his "3 P's of entrepreneurship." This strategy has fueled the firm's growth and innovation. With new product launches on the horizon, KIC Ventures is set to continue leading the transformation of outpatient spine surgery worldwide.

About KIC Ventures

Founded in 2013 as the venture arm of Kingsley Investment Company LLC, KIC Ventures focuses exclusively on advancing outpatient spine surgery through its Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) philosophy. With a portfolio of innovative spine technologies and a commitment to empowering physicians, KIC Ventures has become the world's largest private equity firm with a majority-owned portfolio of differentiated spine companies focused on outpatient spine solutions.

For more information, visit http://www.kicventures.com.

