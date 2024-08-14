KIC Ventures Strengthens Corporate Compliance by Hiring Leading Healthcare Law Firm

KIC Ventures partnered with Southern Health Lawyers, LLC to enhance corporate compliance beginning in July 2024. This collaboration reinforces KIC Ventures' prioritized commitment to adhering to healthcare regulations. Southern Health Lawyers, a top healthcare law firm since 2012, will provide expert legal guidance. KIC Ventures continues to meet Sunshine Act requirements and has launched a new platform for employee compliance training.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KIC Ventures and its affiliates are pleased to announce that, as of July 2024, we have enhanced our corporate compliance efforts by hiring Southern Health Lawyers, LLC.
Southern Health Lawyers, LLC, recognized as a top law firm in healthcare law since 2012, provides specialized legal counsel to navigate the complexities of healthcare regulations. Their attorneys bring comprehensive expertise in various aspects of the healthcare system, including technology, security, and regulatory law at local, state, and federal levels.
In addition to this partnership, KIC Ventures continues to meet annual physician payment reporting requirements under the Sunshine Act and has implemented a new platform since 2023 to streamline employee compliance training, reinforcing our commitment to ongoing compliance and continuous improvement.
About KIC Ventures
KIC Ventures is a leading healthtech investment firm dedicated to revolutionizing spine surgery with innovative technologies. Founded by Harvard graduate orthopedic spine surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, the company is committed to improving patient outcomes and supporting healthcare providers through advanced patented spine technologies worldwide.
About Southern Health Lawyers, LLC
Southern Health Lawyers, LLC has been recognized by its peers as a top law firm in healthcare law since 2012. The firm offers deep expertise across all facets of the healthcare system, with a focus on guiding clients through the complexities of healthcare regulations, including Anti-Kickback and Stark Law. Southern Health Lawyers works to ensure clients achieve their economic objectives while remaining fully compliant with healthcare laws.
