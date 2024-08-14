KIC Ventures Strengthens Corporate Compliance by Hiring Leading Healthcare Law Firm

KIC Ventures partnered with Southern Health Lawyers, LLC to enhance corporate compliance beginning in July 2024. This collaboration reinforces KIC Ventures' prioritized commitment to adhering to healthcare regulations. Southern Health Lawyers, a top healthcare law firm since 2012, will provide expert legal guidance. KIC Ventures continues to meet Sunshine Act requirements and has launched a new platform for employee compliance training.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KIC Ventures and its affiliates are pleased to announce that, as of July 2024, we have enhanced our corporate compliance efforts by hiring Southern Health Lawyers, LLC.

Southern Health Lawyers, LLC, recognized as a top law firm in healthcare law since 2012, provides specialized legal counsel to navigate the complexities of healthcare regulations. Their attorneys bring comprehensive expertise in various aspects of the healthcare system, including technology, security, and regulatory law at local, state, and federal levels.