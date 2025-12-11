Kick Off Fiesta Bowl at the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Tailgate Presented by Dignity Health

"You can park once, walk straight from the tailgate to your seats, and be surrounded by the energy of fans the entire afternoon. There's simply no better combination of game-day action and close proximity to the Fiesta Bowl." Post this

"Every year, our goal is to create a fan experience that feels electric from the moment you arrive, and the Great Lawn delivers that in a way few venues can," said Joe Bertoletti, General Manager at Insignia Event Services. "You can park once, walk straight from the tailgate to your seats, and be surrounded by the energy of fans the entire afternoon. There's simply no better combination of game-day action and close proximity to the Fiesta Bowl."

In addition to live entertainment and the unmistakable energy of college football camaraderie — or rivalry — guests can enjoy a full slate of on-site activities, including spirit squad performances, photo booths, lawn games, team trivia, and contests. The event will feature interactive partner activations from presenting sponsor Dignity Health and Coca-Cola throughout the afternoon, adding even more to explore. Fans will also have the chance to meet college football alumni from each represented team, along with newly inducted College Football Hall of Famers from last night's ceremony.

Fans and groups seeking a more private game-day experience will have access to optional private tailgate party packages located on the Great Lawn. For the college football foodies, there is a premium food and beverage upgrade available for purchase. The menu, curated by Chef Shane Hughes, includes a grilled tri-tip carving station complete with chimichurri, cilantro lime rice and smokey borracha beans, as well as smoked braised brisket tacos made to order, seasonal artisan wood-fired pizzas, tantalizing desserts, and a nosh station fit for all snacking needs.

"We wanted to create a menu that captures the excitement of game day," said Chef Shane Hughes, Executive Chef at Insignia Event Services. "From made-to-order tacos to indulgent desserts, every dish is designed to keep fans energized and engaged throughout the tailgate."

Customizable menus for private tailgate parties and additional all-inclusive VIP experiences are available at Heritage at Sportsman's Park, an elevated venue adjacent to the event stage and Great Lawn - see here for tickets. For more information on the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Tailgate at the Fiesta Bowl, please visit www.nfltailgate.com

