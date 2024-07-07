Kickstarter Fundraising for Jig App, *Unique Experiences and Tailored At-Home Services App Project

Jig announces Jig App, an innovative platform providing unique, engaging educational and non-educational activities & services. More than an app, Jig App is a community connecting families with vetted educators and service providers. Launching on Kickstarter 07/08/2024! Post this

A convenient, stress-free approach to alternative after school extracurricular & learning is just what kids, teachers, and parents need in today's world at the tip of your hands. What makes Jig App stand out is its personalized at-home services and a wide range of extracurricular activities and wellness for the entire family.

An Amazon Site Leader from Las Vegas, NV, said, "This would be ideal for Amazon associates. With our provided Daycare Centers at some of our locations, our associates would be able to utilize the Jig App to welcome Teachers and Tutors to come and help out their children with homework and tutoring or extracurricular activities, right here at our Daycare Centers while they go to work! I believe that a company like Amazon would support a company like Jig. When Jig is up and running, please let us know! We would love to be the first ones to know about the news!"

LAUNCHING ON KICKSTARTER NEXT MONDAY,

JULY 08, 2024

Sign Up to Learn More!

Jig App Key Features includes:

WIDE RANGE OF SUBJECTS AND ACTIVITIES: Real-time booking and scheduling SECURE PAYMENT SYSTEM:Progress tracking for students/users PARENT FEEDBACK AND REVIEW SYSTEM: Communication message center for parents/users and educators and service providers.

We estimate the budget of $70,000 to create and develop the Jig App project to work effectively. This covers the cost for:

Development Costs: Ongoing app development, maintenance, and updates Marketing and Sales: Advertising, promotions, sales team salaries, and commissions Operational Costs: Salaries for administrative and support staff, office expenses 4.) Service Provider Fees: Payments to educators and service providers Customer Support: Handling inquiries, complaints, and technical support. Compliance and Legal: Ensuring compliance with local regulations, legal fees

We are utilizing Crowdfunding as a means of raising funds for the Jig App project which we currently have the Jig App project on Kickstarter and will Launch effectively on Monday, July 08, 2024. We have prepared lots of exclusive rewards and offers for kind supporters and investors just like you. We invite you to visit our Kickstarter pre-launch page so that you can be the first to be notified immediately when we kickstart and launch our project to enjoy that early bird offer.

Sign Up to Learn More!

Here is the link to our Kickstarter Pre-launch page to get started right away:

Kickstarter Pre-Launch

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jigallthings/jig-unique-experiences-tailored-at-home-family-projects

Sign Up to Learn More!

A little description about the Jig App founder's personality.

I'm Lizette. Raised between LA and Inland Empire, California. I come from a talented family. My mother, Raquel, is a businesswoman, and my father, Vito Sanz, a fine arts artist. My brother, Victor, is in Real Estate. Inspired by my creative upbringing, I pursued education and music, graduating with honors. I worked as a teacher, navigated budget cuts, and managed music productions, collaborating with celebrities. After moving to Las Vegas with my husband, I became a mother, which inspired me to create Jig—a platform bringing enriching activities and support to families. Stay tuned!

Jig App will be available starting October, 2024. For more information on Jig App, Sign Up to Learn More!

************************SNEAK PEEK ***************************************

WITH THIS PASS: **Spectator Pass: Behind-the-Scenes Access**

Unlock a unique and immersive experience with our exclusive Spectator Pass! As a backer at this level, you'll gain behind-the-scenes access to our journey and watch as our project unfolds.

**What You Get:**

**Exclusive Updates:** Receive detailed updates on our progress, challenges, and successes. You'll get an inside look at the development process, including sneak peeks at prototypes, design drafts, and more.

**Private Backer-Only Community:** Join our private community where you can interact with other backers, share ideas, and discuss the project. This is a great space to connect with like-minded supporters and stay engaged.

**Welcome Launch Team:** You will be a part of the Welcome Launch Team. You will have the chance to welcome new members to our family if you wish. It will always be a safe and friendly community.

By choosing the Spectator Pass, you're not just a backer; you're an essential part of our story. Your contributions help fuel our passion and drive us to create something truly remarkable. Thank you for joining us on this adventure!

*UNLIMITED * NO WAITING LIST*

Sign Up to Learn More!

**Appreciation Recognition Pass: Name in Credits**

Join our journey with the Appreciation Recognition Pass and become a vital part of our launch team! This special reward tier is designed to recognize and appreciate our early support with exclusive perks and heartfelt gratitude.

**What You Get:**

**Name in Credits:** Your name will be proudly displayed in a special "Thank You" section of our app's credits and/or branded T-Shirts. This permanent acknowledgment is our way of recognizing your essential support.

**Personalized Thank You:** Receive a personalized thank you note from our team. This heartfelt message will express our deep gratitude for your belief in our project and your contribution to its success.

Also, enjoy:

**Early Bird Access:** Be among the first to access our product or service before it's available to the general public. Experience the excitement of being an early adopter and provide valuable feedback.

**Welcome Launch Team:** Become a member of our exclusive launch team. You'll receive insider updates, participate in pre-launch activities, and help us spread the word.

By choosing the Appreciation Recognition Pass, you're not just backing a project; you're joining a community of supporters who are crucial to our mission. Your early commitment and enthusiasm mean the world to us, and we can't wait to share this journey with you. Thank you for being a part of our story!

*NO WAITLIST*

Sign Up to Learn More!

**Innovator's Access Pass: Be a Pioneer and Shape the Future**

Become an integral part of our innovation journey with the Innovator's Access Pass. This exclusive reward tier offers a unique opportunity to influence, test, give immediate feedback, and enhance our project while receiving special recognition for your invaluable contributions.

**What You Get:**

**Exclusive Beta Access:** Be the first to experience our product in its beta stage. Provide crucial feedback and help us refine features before the official launch.

**Feature Voting Rights:** Have a say in the development process by voting on upcoming features and enhancements. Your input will directly shape the future of our project.

**Design Workshops:** Participate in exclusive design workshops where you can share your ideas, collaborate with our team, and contribute to the creative process.

**Innovator's Badge:** Receive a special Innovator's Badge to display on your profile and later on in physical form to carry around with pride, showcasing your status as a key contributor and early supporter.

**Thank You Package:** Enjoy a personalized thank you package from our team, including a heartfelt note, limited-edition merchandise, and other surprises to show our appreciation.

By securing the Innovator's Access Pass, you're not just a backer; you're a co-creator, a visionary, and a vital part of our team. Your insights and feedback will help us build something truly extraordinary. You will be able to start earning $ with this Pass. Thank you for your belief in our project and for joining us on this exciting journey!

***JOIN OUR WAITING LIST***

Sign Up to Learn More!

**Silver Stone Tier: A Premium Experience with Customization and Swag**

Elevate your support and enjoy an exclusive, personalized experience with our Silver Stone Tier. This reward level is designed for backers who want to make a significant impact on our project while receiving special perks and recognition.

**What You Get:**

**Customizable Features:** Get the unique opportunity to add your own graphic designs to the Jig app. Showcase your creativity and make your mark on our platform.

**Jig Swag:** Receive a package of exclusive Jig merchandise, including limited-edition items that you won't find anywhere else.

As well as,

**Early Bird Access:** Be among the first to experience our app with early access. Get a head start and explore all the exciting features before anyone else.

**Welcome Launch Team:** Join our exclusive launch team and be a part of the core group that helps shape and promote our project from the ground up.

**Name in Credits:** Receive special recognition for your support with your name featured in the credits section of our app and promotional materials such as a branded T-shirt.

**Personalized Thank You:** Enjoy a heartfelt, personalized thank you note from our team, expressing our gratitude for your generous support.

The Silver Stone Tier is perfect for those who want to be more than just a backer. It's an invitation to personalize your experience, be recognized for your support, and join us as we bring our vision to life. Thank you for believing in our project and for your extraordinary contribution!

***JOIN OUR WAITING LIST***

Sign Up to Learn More!

**VIP Founder's Club: The Ultimate Insider Experience**

Join the elite circle of our most dedicated supporters with the VIP Founder's Club. This top-tier reward is designed for backers who want unparalleled access and exclusive benefits as we bring our project to life.

**What You Get:**

**Exclusive Founder's Club Event:** Gain entry to a special event exclusively for VIP Founder's Club members. Meet the team, network with other top backers, and get an insider's view of our project's journey.

**Early Feature Access:** Be the first to experience new features as they are developed. Your feedback will be crucial in refining and perfecting our app.

**Limited-Time Merchandise:** Receive exclusive, limited-edition merchandise that celebrates your VIP status. These items are unique to Founder's Club members and will not be available elsewhere.

**Priority Support:** Enjoy priority customer support with dedicated assistance from our team. Your inquiries and feedback will be addressed with top priority.

**Recognition:** Get special recognition as a VIP Founder's Club member in our app, website, and promotional materials. Your support will be prominently acknowledged.

**Exclusive Content:** Access exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes updates, sneak peeks, and special features that are reserved only for Founder's Club members.

The VIP Founder's Club is designed for those who are deeply invested in our project's success and want to be actively involved in our journey. Thank you for your exceptional support and for joining us as a VIP member. Your contribution is invaluable, and we can't wait to share this incredible experience with you!

****JOIN OUR WAITING LIST****

Sign Up to Learn More!

***LAST SNEAK PEEK OF THE DAY***

**VIP Launch Party Pass: Celebrate in Style**

Be a part of an unforgettable night as we launch the Jig app with our exclusive VIP Launch Party Pass. This top-tier reward combines the excitement of our launch event with an incredible package of 18 experience passes for you and your loved ones.

**What You Get:**

**VIP Launch Party Invitation:** Gain entry to our exclusive launch party, where you'll celebrate the official release of the Jig app. Enjoy a night of fun, networking, and live demonstrations of our app's features. Rub shoulders with the team, fellow backers, and special guests.

**18 Experience Passes Package:** Enhance reward with a diverse selection of 18 experience passes. Choose from a wide range of unique experiences.

Join us for a night to remember and enjoy a range of enriching experiences with our VIP Launch Party Pass. Thank you for your incredible support, and we look forward to celebrating with you!

Sign Up to Learn More!

Summary:

Introduction: Jig App, an innovative platform designed to enhance family engagement and education through hands-on experiences, is set to launch on Kickstarter on Monday, July 8th. Jig App offers a variety of educational and non-educational activities and services for families, children, and small groups.

Body: Jig App provides an array of services, including in-home educational experiences with experts for children in grades K-12, small group engagements, and various personal services such as at-home manicures, pedicures, haircuts, and more. These activities are designed to foster learning, creativity, and family bonding.

"Our mission is to break social barriers and promote equality by starting with the family unit," said Lizette Sanz, Founder of Jig App. "Education is the foundation of societal progress, and Jig App aims to provide accessible and enriching experiences for all families outside of the traditional classroom to serve as Fun-Time, Enriching Activities, and Extracurricular."

The platform's Kickstarter campaign will feature a special promotion: Buy one activity or service, get two free. This offer is valid for various services, including educational workshops, home organization help, and even unique vehicle rental services.

Quotes: "Jig App is a game-changer for family engagement," said a homeschool mom from Henderson, NV, an early adopter and supporter. "The variety of services offered ensures there's something for everyone, making it easier for families to spend quality time together."

Boilerplate: About Jig App: Jig App is dedicated to enhancing family life through interactive and educational and non-educational experiences. Founded by Lizette Sanz, Jig App seeks to provide diverse services that cater to the needs of modern families, fostering both educational growth and personal well-being.

Sign Up to Learn More!

Contact Information: Media Contact: Lizette Sanz [Phone Number: 702-899-9178] [Email: [email protected]] [Address: Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 USA] [Website Sign Up to Learn More! ←–Click the link] [Social Media Handles:X https://x.com/JigAllThings, Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/JigAppOfficial/, TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@jigappofficial, Reddit https://www.reddit.com/user/JigAppOfficial/, ]

Call to Action: For more information about Jig App

Sign Up to Learn More!

and to support our Kickstarter campaign, please visit [Kickstarter Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jigallthings/jig-unique-experiences-tailored-at-home-family-projects].

SOURCE Jig LLC