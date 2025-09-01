Kickstarter Launch: PAKD Introduces Rugged Meal Prep System Designed for Performance and Portability

PAKD is redefining meal prep with a rugged, leakproof container system built for real life. Designed for active professionals, meal preppers, and outdoor adventurers, PAKD keeps meals fresh and secure—whether you're commuting to work, hitting the trails, or staying dialed into your nutrition routine. Now launching on Kickstarter.
DENVER, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAKD, a new brand focused on smart, performance-ready meal prep gear, is announcing the launch of its rugged, leakproof container system on Kickstarter. Designed for active professionals, dedicated meal preppers, and outdoor enthusiasts, PAKD offers a smarter, more durable way to prep, store, and transport meals without the mess.
Built with an insulated stainless-steel core and high-quality, BPA-free materials, PAKD is engineered to keep food hot or cold for hours. The minimalist outer shell houses removable inner containers that snap into place for easy portion control, food variety, or reheating. With dishwasher-safe parts, a leakproof seal, and a sleek design, it's made to handle everyday use — from the office to the gym to the backcountry.
"We built PAKD because we were tired of soggy meals and flimsy plastic containers that couldn't keep up," said Matt Buglione, founder of PAKD. "We wanted something better — something designed for real performance and real life."
The upcoming Kickstarter campaign will feature two launch products:
- Power Bowl – a compact, portable insulated bowl ideal for rice bowls, salads, and hot meals
- Fuel Cell – a larger, deeper version made for heavier meal prep days or bigger appetites
Optional add-ons will include weekday prep kits with five inner containers (Monday–Friday), additional lids, and expansion bundles for multipurpose use.
The campaign is designed to build early support and awareness for PAKD's vision: to eliminate the pain points of traditional meal storage while providing a better solution for people who care about what they eat — and how they carry it.
Kickstarter Launch Date:
The Kickstarter campaign is set to go live this week. For the official launch link and more information, visit www.pakdco.com.
About PAKD
PAKD is a Colorado-based consumer product company dedicated to building smarter food systems for active people. Founded by entrepreneur Matt Buglione, PAKD aims to elevate the way meals are stored, packed, and enjoyed with a focus on durability, insulation, and simple design. The company plans to expand into retail and direct-to-consumer channels following its crowdfunding campaign.
