Kickstarter Launch: PAKD Introduces Rugged Meal Prep System Designed for Performance and Portability

"We built PAKD because we were tired of soggy meals and flimsy plastic containers that couldn't keep up," said Matt Buglione, founder of PAKD. "We wanted something better — something designed for real performance and real life."

The upcoming Kickstarter campaign will feature two launch products:

Power Bowl – a compact, portable insulated bowl ideal for rice bowls, salads, and hot meals

Fuel Cell – a larger, deeper version made for heavier meal prep days or bigger appetites

Optional add-ons will include weekday prep kits with five inner containers (Monday–Friday), additional lids, and expansion bundles for multipurpose use.

The campaign is designed to build early support and awareness for PAKD's vision: to eliminate the pain points of traditional meal storage while providing a better solution for people who care about what they eat — and how they carry it.

Kickstarter Launch Date:

The Kickstarter campaign is set to go live this week. For the official launch link and more information, visit www.pakdco.com.

About PAKD

PAKD is a Colorado-based consumer product company dedicated to building smarter food systems for active people. Founded by entrepreneur Matt Buglione, PAKD aims to elevate the way meals are stored, packed, and enjoyed with a focus on durability, insulation, and simple design. The company plans to expand into retail and direct-to-consumer channels following its crowdfunding campaign.

For more information, visit: https://www.pakdco.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pakd

Press/media inquiries: [email protected]

