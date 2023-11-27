Kid & Coe Unveils Exciting New Destinations And A Hip New Blog To Celebrate Its 10th Birthday

"As we have added these beautiful new properties, we have focused on staying true to our core values: creating a collection of family homes around the world that offer a truly excellent experience for traveling families, at a wide range of budgets." Post this

Since the start of 2022, the site has increased and expanded its collection. Half of all the family-friendly rentals in Kid & Coe's portfolio listed on the site were added, both in favorite destinations like London, Paris, and the Hudson Valley, and in further flung destinations including Sri Lanka, Bondi Beach and Tuscany.

"This year, we've reviewed our entire collection and retained our favorite tried-and-tested properties while also having a hard look at new locations and suitable properties for families," said Caitlin Ramsdale, Managing Director at Kid & Coe.

"As we have added these beautiful new properties, we have focused on staying true to our core values: creating a collection of family homes around the world that offer a truly excellent experience for traveling families, at a wide range of budgets."

THE NEW BLOG: THE PLAYLIST

To celebrate Kid & Coe's tenth birthday, the family travel firm has also launched The Playlist, its signature blog bringing together the best of local advice from parents around the world.

"It's a collaboration between families – just like Kid & Coe," explained founder Zoie Kingsbery Coe. "We have so many amazing creators in our network. The Playlist blog was created so we could shine the spotlight both on family travel content and on community."

Blog writers include a range of influential traveling parents, including photographer Nicki Sebastian, who shares a Postcard from Copenhagen, who has been a guest, supporter and contributor since the very start of Kid & Coe, and Zoe Petit, an American living in Paris who helps families navigate trips to the city.

In the same spirit, The Playlist's first gift guide showcases like-minded brands that help inspire a love of family travel and a similar lifestyle.

Featuring on its website, The Playlist answers all those tricky family travel questions, from where to stay in Paris with the kids to how to plan a family vacation on a budget. The name is a little nod to the site's origins, as well as its family approach: founder Zoie Kingsbery Coe established the site after years on the road with her musician husband, DJ Sasha, and their kids.

"After a decade of collecting the best in family travel all in one place, we're thrilled to finally launch the blog," said Zoie Kingsbery Coe, Founder of Kid & Coe and a mom of three herself. "Bringing together traveling families to share their tips and tricks has long been a secret weapon of the site. With The Playlist, we're able to share that knowledge in a playful, entertaining way, to help make your next family vacation the best one yet."

About Kid & Coe

Kid & Coe is an award-winning travel platform offering over 1,000 hand-picked accommodations around the world in locations from Bali to London and Barcelona to Jamaica, all vetted and approved for families. All properties come with a full description of their child-friendly features as well as parent perks and style notes. Typically properties are owned by local parents, and guests get the benefit of their insider knowledge about the destination, shaped just for those traveling with kids.

Founder Zoie Kingsbery Coe created Kid & Coe in 2013 out of personal necessity. For years she had been traveling the world with her musician husband, DJ Sasha, with their children in tow, and saw that hotel accommodations that suited a touring couple no longer fit the needs of her growing family. Zoie began seeking out kid-friendly property rentals that made her family feel at home wherever they were in the world. As increasing numbers of parents asked Zoie to share her travel expertise and property secrets, Kid & Coe was born.

Newspapers, blogs and magazines all love the fresh spin Kid & Coe has put on family travel. With over 10,000 nights booked, they know how to make a family stay special.

