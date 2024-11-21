Kids Best Friends Launches Mission to Enhance School Safety with Highly Trained K9 Security Teams

"Our children are irreplaceable and should be better protected at school. Kids Best Friends is leading the charge to create tangibly secure and welcoming school environments with working dogs," says Caitlin Malone. Post this

In January 2025, Kids Best Friends will expand their program to offer pro-bono K9 security services to select Arizona schools and special events, in addition to full-time placements in schools in Utah, California and Arizona. Kids Best Friends has a growing waitlist of schools and police departments eager to partner with the organization for on-campus K9 security.

"Working as a handler with the Kids Best Friends program has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," says Caleb Welch, Handler with Kids Best Friends. "I've seen firsthand how a highly specialized working dog can have a lasting, positive impact on the safety and well-being of students, their families, and the faculty."

The dual-purpose K9 teams at Kids Best Friends are trained to detect unauthorized firearms and proactively prevent and intercept other potential threats. Each handler is a former military or law enforcement K9 professional, extensively vetted and trained to not only ensure campus security but also to build strong, positive relationships within the school community.

Kids Best Friends undergo a rigorous specialized training and certification process culminating with customization to the specific needs of their future school community and campus. They train for 18 months to 2 years in Phoenix, AZ, and Colorado Springs, CO, under working dog experts Dr. William Ellinger and Promise Lee with over 60 years of combined experience. Certified by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as Canine Good Citizens, these working dogs are friendly, highly skilled, confident, loyal and accustomed to engaging with large crowds and children of all ages.

On campus, Kids Best Friends' teams perform routine security tasks such as greeting students, patrolling school grounds, and attending school events, all while fostering a supportive atmosphere. The organization is actively seeking donations and sponsorships to expand its services and make this innovative approach to school safety available to more communities nationwide.

"One of the most incredible aspects of this program has been watching how the dog's presence creates an environment where students feel secure and at ease, without the intimidation or fear that sometimes comes with traditional security measures," says Welch. "The students love interacting with her, and it's heartwarming to see her become a beloved part of the school community."

For more information on how to support or partner with Kids Best Friends, please visit KidsBestFriends.org or contact us at [email protected].

