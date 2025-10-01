Kids' Chance of America supports students affected by workplace tragedies

"Workplace injuries don't just affect an employee—they impact the entire family," said Kids' Chance of America CEO Chris Letsos. "Through scholarships for college or trade school, Kids' Chance provides hope and opportunity during what is often the most difficult time in a young person's life." Post this

"Workplace injuries don't just affect an employee—they impact the entire family," said Kids' Chance of America CEO Chris Letsos. "Through scholarships for college or trade school, Kids' Chance provides hope and opportunity during what is often the most difficult time in a young person's life. The stories of Annie, Kevin and Anna are reminders that when we come together, we can lift up these students and help them achieve their dreams."

With organizations in all 50 states, Kids' Chance is committed to a powerful mission: giving students a brighter future by removing financial barriers to higher education or vocational training. As the organization celebrates Kids' Chance Week 2025 October 13-17 under the theme "Stronger Together," it calls on communities, partners and individuals to unite in supporting the kids impacted by workplace tragedies.

To ensure that no eligible student misses out on available support, Kids' Chance encourages families to participate in its Planning for the Future program. "If you know a child whose parent has been seriously injured or killed on the job, we invite you to fill out the form at https://pff.kidschance.org," Letsos said. "Your referral helps connect families to life-changing educational opportunities."

Thanks to those opportunities, today Annie is a college graduate pursuing a doctorate in occupational therapy. Kevin graduated from the University of Virginia and is currently pursuing a master's degree in electrical engineering. And Anna recently earned her master's degree and is pursuing a career in public administration.

"A family tragedy doesn't take away a student's potential," Kevin said. "Kids' Chance makes it possible for students like me to accomplish great things."

For more information about Kids' Chance of America, locate a state organization or make a donation, visit: https://www.kidschance.org/donate/kcoa.

About Kids' Chance of America

Kids' Chance of America powers a 50-state nonprofit network that provides scholarships for college and trade training to the kids of critically and fatally injured workers. Since its inception, Kids' Chance has awarded more than $42 million in scholarships to more than 11,000 students. Learn more at https://www.kidschance.org/.

Media Contact

Jennifer Logue, Kids' Chance of America, 1 904-686-4039, [email protected], http://www.kidschance.org

SOURCE Kids' Chance of America