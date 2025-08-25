Kids See Clearly This Back-to-School Season Thanks to Optical Academy's Onsite Mobile Eye Care Clinics

"Every child deserves the chance to see clearly and succeed in school, no matter their family's income or access to care," said Abby Ayoub, CEO and Founder of Optical Academy. "We're proud to bring eye exams and glasses directly to schools." Post this

With an estimated 1 in 4 U.S. school-aged children suffering from undiagnosed vision issues, and nearly half going without regular vision screenings, Optical Academy is stepping in to change the trajectory of their school year and their lives via the Glasses 2 Classes™.

"Every child deserves the chance to see clearly and succeed in school, no matter their family's income or access to care," said Abby Ayoub, CEO and Founder of Optical Academy. "We're proud to bring eye exams and glasses directly to schools, removing barriers and giving students the clear vision they need to learn, grow and thrive from day one."

Ayoub added that over 38% of students screened through the Glasses 2 Classes™ program received a prescription for glasses, and nearly 30% of those were getting their very first pair. In the 2024–2025 school year alone, the program provided more than 70,000 students with eyeglasses.

Why It Matters:

Vision issues are often mistaken for ADHD or behavioral problems.

Many children don't know they're legally blind until their first eye exam.

Correcting vision boosts classroom performance, behavior and self-esteem.

70% of children who fail a vision screening never receive follow-up care.

Over 60% of employees with vision insurance never use it.

Most retail eyewear is marked up by over 1000%—Optical Academy keeps it affordable.

Services Offered Onsite:

Licensed eye exams for students and staff

A wide selection of stylish, affordable frames

Same-day glasses made onsite

Acceptance of most vision insurances and flexible membership pricing

Full-service care for entire school communities, all in one day

Led by Ayoub, an optical industry veteran, she visualized her dream to help everyone of all ages see a beautiful day every day. To date, Optical Academy has conducted over 15,000 mobile vision events and provided care to more than 2 million students nationwide. For more information, visit optical-academy.com.

About Optical Academy:

Optical Academy is the nation's leading on-site mobile vision provider, bringing eye care and eyewear to YOU. Its services include on-site eye exams, diverse eyewear options and on-site labs for making glasses right on-site. Abby Ayoub is a visionary entrepreneur, inventor, and licensed optician redefining how America sees. As the Founder and CEO of Optical Academy® and creator of the groundbreaking Glasses 2 Classes™ program, she has built the nation's leading mobile eye care network- bringing comprehensive eye exams, vision screenings, and same-day eyewear directly to schools, workplaces, and communities. A true innovator, Abby is also a patent holder for a unique camouflage lens coating, developed to improve both aesthetics and functionality for corrective eyewear.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://optical-academy.com/

SOURCE Optical Academy