Kids See Clearly This Back-to-School Season Thanks to Optical Academy's Onsite Mobile Eye Care Clinics

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As millions of students head back to school this fall, Optical Academy is ensuring that vision, not income, determines how clearly they see the whiteboard.
As the nation's leading onsite mobile vision provider, Optical Academy brings comprehensive eye exams and affordable eyewear directly into schools, especially in underserved communities. Their mobile clinics transform parking lots into full-service eye care hubs, delivering exams, a wide selection of frames and even same-day glasses right where students need them most: on school grounds.
With an estimated 1 in 4 U.S. school-aged children suffering from undiagnosed vision issues, and nearly half going without regular vision screenings, Optical Academy is stepping in to change the trajectory of their school year and their lives via the Glasses 2 Classes™.
"Every child deserves the chance to see clearly and succeed in school, no matter their family's income or access to care," said Abby Ayoub, CEO and Founder of Optical Academy. "We're proud to bring eye exams and glasses directly to schools, removing barriers and giving students the clear vision they need to learn, grow and thrive from day one."
Ayoub added that over 38% of students screened through the Glasses 2 Classes™ program received a prescription for glasses, and nearly 30% of those were getting their very first pair. In the 2024–2025 school year alone, the program provided more than 70,000 students with eyeglasses.
Why It Matters:
Vision issues are often mistaken for ADHD or behavioral problems.
Many children don't know they're legally blind until their first eye exam.
Correcting vision boosts classroom performance, behavior and self-esteem.
70% of children who fail a vision screening never receive follow-up care.
Over 60% of employees with vision insurance never use it.
Most retail eyewear is marked up by over 1000%—Optical Academy keeps it affordable.
Services Offered Onsite:
Licensed eye exams for students and staff
A wide selection of stylish, affordable frames
Same-day glasses made onsite
Acceptance of most vision insurances and flexible membership pricing
Full-service care for entire school communities, all in one day
Led by Ayoub, an optical industry veteran, she visualized her dream to help everyone of all ages see a beautiful day every day. To date, Optical Academy has conducted over 15,000 mobile vision events and provided care to more than 2 million students nationwide. For more information, visit optical-academy.com.
About Optical Academy:
Optical Academy is the nation's leading on-site mobile vision provider, bringing eye care and eyewear to YOU. Its services include on-site eye exams, diverse eyewear options and on-site labs for making glasses right on-site. Abby Ayoub is a visionary entrepreneur, inventor, and licensed optician redefining how America sees. As the Founder and CEO of Optical Academy® and creator of the groundbreaking Glasses 2 Classes™ program, she has built the nation's leading mobile eye care network- bringing comprehensive eye exams, vision screenings, and same-day eyewear directly to schools, workplaces, and communities. A true innovator, Abby is also a patent holder for a unique camouflage lens coating, developed to improve both aesthetics and functionality for corrective eyewear.
