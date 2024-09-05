Kids2 Paves the Way for Brands, Providing Solutions at Every Step for Families Worldwide

"Kids2 understand the challenges and rewards that come with parenting, and our innovations are designed to meet those needs with creativity, practicality, and heart. We are excited to share must-have products through our amazing brands and to continue expanding our reach in the global market." Post this

This week at the Kind & Jugend International baby + toddler show, Kids2's booth (10 Plain: 2 Aisle: FN: 048) will proudly showcase its breadth of product innovation and global solutions, across its marquee brands. With a focus on the company's Big 7 bets designed to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families, attendees will see how Kids2 brands are with families every step of the way from birth to toddlerhood, offering a comprehensive, one-stop-shop of solutions for parents and caregivers:

Learning Solutions with Baby Einstein , the brand that helps inspire curiosity in both baby and parent through its products based on "The Einstein Way" learning philosophy, backed by science and built from the best childhood development research.



Healthy Sleep through its innovative approach with Ingenuity—keeping baby calm and comforted with swaddles, bassinets and soothers helping both parent and baby sleep easy with a safe and comfortable environment.



Potty train with the essentials supported by resident experts like Allison Jandu .



Stay secure with functioning stylish Ingenuity security gates that not just fit any budget and match decor style, but easy-to-install.



Quick, safe and easy on-the-go with Quick Close Stroller and a breadth of "pop-up" portable essential products, including the Pop 'N Sit portable booster seat (more than 2 million sold).



Superior style with our Chic Boutique Collection, offering comfort, connectivity, safety and peace of mind at accessible price points.



Amazing licensing partnerships with Winne the Pooh. Everyone's favorite bear is coming out of the Hundred Acre Wood and into stores with a new contemporary collection that is sweeter than honey, including a door jumper consumers can't get enough of!

Whether it's soothing a newborn, supporting a baby's first steps, or making mealtime more enjoyable, Kids2 supports parent and baby with a product lineup that reflects a deep understanding of what families truly value and need.

Kids2's participation at K&J underscores its role as a leader in the market, bringing innovative, creative, and functional products to new regions and communities.

