Kidsy and WAYB Announce Preferred Recommerce Partnership to Expand Access to Sustainable, Travel-Friendly Kids Gear

The partnership will bring WAYB's full product line of customer returns and excess products to more families nationwide through Kidsy.

CHICAGO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kidsy, the fast-growing, premium off-price platform that partners with leading brands and retailers to resell customer returns and excess inventory, announced a preferred partnership with WAYB, the premium, mission-driven brand redefining on-the-go gear for families and the planet.

Through this partnership, Kidsy will carry WAYB's full line of customer returns and excess products across Amazon, Nordstrom and its direct-to-consumer platform, expanding access to high-quality gear while extending the lifecycle of products that might otherwise go to waste.

WAYB is best known for its Pico portable car seat, a lightweight, foldable design built for travel and everyday convenience. Made with durable, recyclable materials and engineered for safety and portability, the Pico reflects growing consumer demand for products that are both functional and environmentally conscious.

"At Kidsy, our customers are drawn to brands that solve real pain points for modern parents, and WAYB does exactly that," said Shraysi Tandon, Founder and CEO of Kidsy. "They've completely reimagined traditional car seats and designed with sustainability in mind; in a category that has historically been bulky and waste-heavy. We're excited to partner with WAYB to make these high-quality products more accessible to families nationwide."

"Partnering with Kidsy allows us to take a meaningful step forward in how we think about the full lifecycle of our products. By giving open-box and returned gear a second life, we're increasing accessibility for families while actively reducing waste and keeping high-quality products out of landfills," said Mark Appleton, Sr. Director of Sales at WAYB.

This partnership signals a new era in retail, where consumers are increasingly prioritizing durability, value, and environmental responsibility. In an industry where returned products often end up in landfills, Kidsy and WAYB are rewriting the playbook.

About Kidsy

Kidsy is the leading premium off-price e-commerce platform for baby and kids products, helping families save on top brands while reducing waste. By giving customer returns and excess inventory a second life, Kidsy has diverted over 2 million pounds of products from landfills in just two years, making parenting more affordable and sustainable.

About WAYB

WAYB is a fast-growing, premium, family travel gear company on a mission to reinvent on-the-go products that are better for families and the planet. Founded in 2017, WAYB designs high-performance, portable gear that prioritizes safety, sustainability, and thoughtful design while making it easier for families to travel light without compromising on quality or responsibility.

Media Contact

Claire DeMarco, Kidsy, 1 8586925195, [email protected]

WAYB PR Team, WAYB, [email protected]

SOURCE Kidsy