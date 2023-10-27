Kiera DesChamps appointed as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Corporate Relocation International, (CRI)

What an opportunity it is for the experts at CRI to expand their years of experience & client satisfaction to a move management brand that specializes in working with active adults & senior living. It is an honor for me to be a part of such a pivotal time in the relocation industry. -Kiera DesChamps Post this

Kiera comes to CRI from WayForth, where she served as Vice President of Business Development. During her tenure, she exhibited an extraordinary ability to drive market growth, setting up two new markets and revitalizing three larger ones that had been experiencing downward sales trends. Her strategic vision and execution skills led to explosive growth in every market she touched.

Known for her creativity and wisdom, Kiera has a knack for navigating challenging markets and driving success in lean-resource environments. She excels at fostering new partnerships, leading to innovative collaborations with senior communities throughout the organization.

With Kiera's appointment, CRI is set to expand its Move Management division into new markets and explore other promising prospects. Her insights and leadership will drive innovation and service excellence, further solidifying CRI's position as pioneers in the industry. The company remains committed to delivering uncompromising quality and compassionate service to its clients.

In line with the expansion of services, CRI is excited to announce its move management division WellRive, a full-service move solution specializing in serving the 55+ community. This expansion underscores CRI's ongoing efforts to enhance its service offerings to meet the unique needs of aging adults.. The development of WellRive exemplifies a commitment towards making moving a stress-free and empowering experience for everyone.

To learn more about Corporate Relocation International's initiatives to expand their service offerings, including the collaboration with WellRive, visit here: https://lnkd.in/gc_qFyxk

About Corporate Relocation International, (CRI)

CRI is a nationally recognized Relocation Management Company known for providing exceptional relocation solutions for candidates, employees, and organizations around the world. With an extensive range of services that include employee relocation, group moves, benefit consulting, senior move management services and more, CRI is an industry leader in HR and Relocation Benefit program development and implementation.

For more information, please visit http://www.corprelo.com.

Media Contact

Mike Petchenik, Liger Partners, (404) 345-1358, [email protected], https://ligerpartners.com/

SOURCE Corporate Relocation International