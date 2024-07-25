Kieran Blanks, MBA, Workforce Innovator and Social Entrepreneur, Accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council

Forbes Council Welcomes Blanks to Its Prestigious Network of Leaders, Aiming to Maximize Impact and Drive Innovation Across the Public Sector

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kieran Blanks, MBA., a visionary leader in workforce innovation and social entrepreneurship, has been inducted into the prestigious Forbes Nonprofit Council. This invitation-only community brings together world-class chief executives, senior leaders and entrepreneurs who are reshaping the public sector.

Blanks, Founder and CEO of The Blankslate Group, brings a unique blend of business acumen, human-centered systems thinking, and technical expertise to the council. As the inaugural Vice President of Workforce Systems at Cortex Innovation District, he was appointed to lead the $7 million investment from the state of Missouri to advance workforce training and to oversee the strategy and execution of a portfolio of education-to-employment solutions. Under his leadership, Cortex's Workforce-related efforts gained national recognition, cited by Drexel University as a prime example in "The Next Wave of Innovation Districts."

His notable achievements include:

Spearheading the $7MM Missouri Tech First Initiative in collaboration with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the State of Missouri

Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Invitations to Capitol Hill to collaborate with CompTIA, Senate, and Congress on workforce and technology legislation, policy, and funding, shaping our nation's tech-enabled workforce strategy.

Engagement with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce on the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act

CHIPS and Science Act Speaking at NVIDIA's 2024 GTC Conference on the "Bridging the Divide" panel, focused on closing gaps in AI education and resources.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Kieran Blanks into the community," said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Nonprofit Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Upon joining, Blanks shared his vision: "The Forbes Nonprofit Council is a launchpad for collaboration and growth. This powerful community of leaders and doers provides a platform to share insights, expand my professional network, and amplify our impact. Together, we can tackle society's most pressing challenges and redefine what's possible in the nonprofit world. I am excited to leverage this opportunity to drive innovative solutions where they are needed most."

As a member, Blanks will collaborate with other leaders, share insights through articles, and contribute to Expert Panels on Forbes.com, enhancing his industry influence.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

ABOUT THE BLANKSLATE GROUP

The Blankslate Group is a leading provider of growth strategy, technology, and human-centered design solutions. The firm is dedicated to infusing innovation, security, and emerging technology into scalable products, services, and user experiences. For more information, visit The Blankslate Group website.

ABOUT KIERAN N. BLANKS, MBA

Kieran N. Blanks, MBA, is a forward-thinking executive with over 14 years of experience in driving organizational growth and fostering systemic change. Specializing in high-impact ecosystem building, capitalization, and systems-level work, he is recognized for his strategic vision and innovative approaches. Kieran excels in steering large-scale projects that transform strategies encompassing people, systems, and technology, integrating human-centered design and UX acumen into his approach.

Residing in St. Louis, Missouri, Kieran continues to advance innovative and sustainable workforce solutions. For more information, visit Kieran Blanks' personal website.

