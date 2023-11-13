KIL N.Y.C. Scholarship for the Jewelry Arts Opens Application Period

Giving back and creating opportunities for others is an extremely important tenant of both my companies. Creating this scholarship fund will help alleviate the often crippling burden of student debt for students across the U.S.A. Post this

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 The jewelry industry stands as a testament to the beauty and craftsmanship human hands, minds, and technology can achieve. It weaves together tradition, innovation, and artistic expression, resulting in pieces that hold profound sentimental value for individuals and communities alike. Recognizing the trade's significance, KIL N.Y.C. is committed to not only preserving its rich heritage, but also to propelling it forward into an era of limitless possibilities, supporting the next generation of designers. Partnering with Bold.org, KIL N.Y.C. has opened the application period for the KIL N.Y.C. Scholarship for the Jewelry Arts.

"Giving back and creating opportunities for others is an extremely important tenant of both my companies. Creating this scholarship fund will help alleviate the often crippling burden of student debt for students across the U.S.A," says Konstantinos I. Leoussis, Founder of KIL N.Y.C. and KIL Promotions. "We are passionate about fostering the future of jewelry professionals and we encourage all eligible jewelry design students to apply."

The KIL N.Y.C. Scholarship for the Jewelry Arts is offering $1,000 to a student who is passionate about, and committed to pursuing, a major in jewelry design. By providing financial assistance, KIL N.Y.C. seeks to nurture artistic talents. This scholarship is dedicated to fostering the development of skilled and imaginative jewelry designers, contributing to the advancement and evolution of the craft. This is the first of many scholarships KIL N.Y.C. will be offering in the coming months, empowering and supporting students who demonstrate exceptional potential who seek to make a positive, lasting impact on the industry.

Applicants seeking to apply for the scholarship must be undergraduate students majoring in jewelry creation or design. To apply, applicants must share what type of jewelry they are passionate about making, and what impact they hope to make on the field, with a 400–600-word essay. Eligibility requirements include studying in the United States, jewelry design as the field of interest, a minimum 2.75 GPA, and an undergraduate level education in progress. The deadline to apply for this scholarship is May 20, 2024, with the winner being announced on June 20, 2024.

Konstantinos is celebrating the scholarship launch at the highly anticipated Inaugural NYC Autumn Jewelry & Object Show, debuting from November 16-19, 2023, at the Metropolitan Pavilion, in partnership with NYC Jewelry Week —a week-long celebration of the artistry and craftsmanship behind jewelry. His new show aims to shake up the market, offering exciting and enriching shopping opportunities for connoisseurs and the trade. A celebration of nostalgia, antique and contemporary jewelry, watches, and art objects serve as conduits for cherished memories and timeless moments. Handcrafted and designed with care, each piece carries a rich history and cultural significance. This fall, attendees will have the opportunity to explore an exquisite array of jewelry, watches, and art, learning about their origin and meaning. Contemporary jewelry designers will present unique creations, offering collectors the chance to acquire wearable and decorative pieces that resonate with their style. Exhibitors include: Alpha Omega Jewelry, Antique Reflections, Basilio Jewelry, D&E Singer, DK Bressler, Elizabeth Dmitrova, Elmwood's, Eye for Jewels, Eyeba, Greenwich Bazzar, Halle's Jewels, Ishy Antiques, Jewels by Grace, Keyamour, L and Z Gifts, Lowther Antiques, Mementos Entwined, Rex Jewelry LTD, Rosario Varra, Sandy Jacobs, Spare Room Antiques, Specialty Metals, Spokenstone, Treasure Fine Jewelry, Wild Carrot Hairwork, and more.

At the show on November 16th at 1pm, uncover hidden treasures during "Estate Secrets," a captivating panel discussion led by Amy Elliott, contributing editor at JCK, featuring the expertise of esteemed antique, estate, and vintage jewelry experts: Sandy Jacobs, Ismael Khan of Ishy Antiques, and Grace Lavarro of Jewels by Grace. The panelists, all exhibitors at the NYC Autumn Jewelry & Object Show, will take center stage to reveal insider secrets, from identifying prized pieces to uncovering hidden gems. With a focus on engaging discussions and unparalleled access to a diverse array of jewelry, this is a must-attend event for collectors, from the inquisitive to the connoisseur. Secure a show ticket in advance to ensure a place at the forefront of this exciting panel discussion.

To apply for the KIL N.Y.C. Scholarship for the Jewelry Arts, visit https://bold.org/scholarships/kil-nyc-scholarship-for-the-jewelry-arts/. To register for the NYC Autumn Jewelry and Object Show, visit the show's Eventbrite ticket page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-autumn-jewelry-and-object-show-tickets-548338283567. Learn more about the show online at https://www.nycjaos.com/.

ABOUT KIL N.Y.C.

Inspired by a life of travel and antiquities, jeweler Konstantinos Leoussis created KIL N.Y.C. in 2018, to showcase his love of old-world techniques and motifs. With styles referencing mythology, antiquities, and teenage melancholia, KIL N.Y.C. puts an edgy and modern spin on sentimental jewelry. Leoussis' aim was to create styles that feel like modern talismans, bringing magic to the everyday wearer. Each piece is lovingly made by hard working hands in New York City, keeping sustainability and fair wages at the forefront of their production.

About KIL Promotions LLC

With offices in Brooklyn and Manhattan, KIL Promotions was established in January 2023 as an antidote to the lack of jewelry-related events in New York City. The company is dedicated to creating accessible opportunities for vendors of all kinds, from all over the world, and curating a range of events beginning in late 2023.

