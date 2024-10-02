KIL Promotions launches the NYC Jewelry and Vintage Show (NYCJAVS), a Monthly New York Minute Pop-Up Experience

We want our visitors to discover pieces that speak to them, pieces that are as unique as they are. The show is about bringing people together to celebrate fashion and style that endures decades. Post this

Konstantinos Leoussis, Founder of NYCJAVS and parent company, KIL Promotions, emphasizes the importance of creating an experience that resonates on a personal level. "The NYC Jewelry and Vintage Show is designed to be an unforgettable journey through vintage fashion and jewelry," Konstantinos explains. "We want our visitors to discover pieces that speak to them, pieces that are as unique as they are. The show is about bringing people together to celebrate fashion and style that endures decades."

Held monthly at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located in Chelsea's thriving art and fashion district, NYCJAVS promises to be a regular highlight for those who value high-quality vintage finds. The accessible location and recurring schedule make it easy for attendees to return time and time again, always discovering new treasures and engaging with vendors who are as passionate about their pieces as the people who buy them. Each show will offer a fresh selection, offering a new and exciting experience with each visit, allowing the fashion-forward to refresh their wardrobes and jewelry collections with exclusive vintage finds. With a unique opportunity to engage directly with vendors, personal connections forged at NYCJAVS are as valuable as the jewels themselves— an enriching experience that goes beyond shopping. For many, the event is a chance to learn about the cultural and historical significance of the pieces on display, sparking new interests in vintage design and inspiring personal style choices that are rooted in the past while resonating with modern sensibility and style.

The NYCJAVS team provides an accessible, inclusive, and engaging atmosphere where anyone—from long-time collectors to the artsy curious—can find something they love. Ultimately, the show is a celebration of timeless design, offering a place where past and present merge seamlessly, and where the next great addition to your wardrobe or collection is waiting to be discovered.

As the opening date of October 26 approaches, anticipation for the new NYC Jewelry and Vintage Show grows. Future dates, including November 29-30, December 13-14, and January 25, will bring fresh excitement and ever-changing collections, giving ample opportunity to return and rediscover. Immerse in the world of vintage fashion and jewelry, build connections with like-minded enthusiasts. For exhibitor registration, visit https://www.nycjavs.com/apply-as-a-vendor. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at [email protected] or call 212-913-9761.

About NYCJAVS:

The NYC Jewelry and Vintage Show (NYCJAVS) is a monthly pop-up event in New York City's Metropolitan Pavilion, featuring a curated selection of vintage jewelry, fashion, art objects, accessories, and watches. With vendors from across the United States, NYCJAVS is a treasure hunt for collectors, fashion lovers, and those passionate about all things vintage. Each show is a must-attend event for anyone seeking timeless design.

