KIL Promotions NYC Jewelry & Object Show Returns for a Spring Edition

We aim to bring together jewelry enthusiasts from all over the world to buy and sell from one another and are actively working on a lecture series and special programming at this show to also educate and engage further. Post this

This show has a heightened focus on consumer experience, with a positive, energetic team on site, there to help buyers and exhibitors navigate seamlessly. Talks with industry experts, including about how to buy from estates and the art of buying vintage, will advise attendees on what to look out for in the buying process. Whether acquiring a vintage piece or shopping new collections, the NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show celebrates the ageless beauty of gems and craftsmanship. Many exhibited pieces are one-of-a-kind, passed down from generation to generation, making this an exceptional, rare opportunity to view and shop.

Konstantinos I. Leoussis, Founder of KIL Promotions, founded the show because he wanted to create a new and exciting jewelry show, partnering with dealers and designers within an uplifting and supportive environment. He says, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to create a spring jewelry event, especially after the closure of the Pier Show nearly 9 years ago. We aim to bring together jewelry enthusiasts from all over the world to buy and sell from one another and are actively working on a lecture series and special programming at this show to also educate and engage further."

The NYC Spring Jewelry and Object is an immersive, engaging experience for all. Vendors are encouraged to showcase pieces in a curated setting, sharing the history and cultural significance of each. Influencer partnerships will engage exhibitors with social media. Designed to be accessible to a wide range of buyers, with pricing that is reasonable and competitive, the NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show allows seasoned collectors, the trade, and enthusiasts to explore and acquire rare and beautiful pieces. The show features an impressive selection of antique and vintage jewelry and watches from around the world, including Art Deco pieces to classic Victorian designs and classic watches, as well as leading jewelry designer brands, with something for everyone.

The NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show will be hosted at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City, with vendors handpicked from around the world. Discovering new jewels and learning about craftsmanship, attendees will make valuable connections with leading companies and designers in the trade. Store owners are encouraged to shop the show as well, with wholesale pricing offered to those looking to update their inventory.

The event runs from April 18-21, 2024, following the success of its predecessor hosted in partnership with NYC Jewelry Week, last November. In addition, the Tokyo Jewelry and Object Show will debut in Japan this summer, and Saturday markets are launching soon in Manhattan, making 2024 a busy and exciting year for KIL Promotions.

To register for this must-attend event, visit the NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-spring-jewelry-object-show-tickets-823291315487?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios. Visit the website at https://www.nycjaos.com. To contact KIL Promotions to discuss vendor, sponsorship, advertising, and partnership inquiries, email [email protected]. For inquiries regarding this press release, email Pietra Communications at [email protected] or call 212-913-9761.

About KIL Promotions LLC

With offices in Brooklyn and Manhattan, KIL Promotions was established in 2023 as an antidote to the lack of diverse direct-to-consumer, jewelry-related events in New York City. The company is dedicated to creating accessible opportunities for vendors of all kinds, from all over the world, and curating a range of events spanning antique and vintage jewelry and watches, art objects, and contemporary jewelry design.

Media Contact

Olga Gonzalez, KIL Promotions, 212-913-9761, [email protected], https://www.nycjaos.com/

SOURCE KIL Promotions