Kilauea Pest Control Climbs to #82 on PCT Top 100, Strengthening Its Position as Hawai'i's Only Nationally Ranked Pest Management Company

Founded in 2002 by John and Jennifer Speed, Kilauea Pest Control has grown from a two-person operation to an award-winning team of more than 90 employees. While the company's reach has expanded, its focus remains firmly on providing "convenient peace of mind" through friendly, responsive, and reliable service.

"It looks like we're headed in the right direction," said John Speed, president of Kilauea Pest Control. "But seriously, building on our past efforts of delivering authentic, friendly service and making the customer experience convenient and responsible yields more referrals from existing happy customers.

In the past year, Kilauea has invested in expanding specialty services, including launching a Rodent Exclusion Division to address more complex pest challenges. The company has also grown its presence on the outer islands, particularly on Maui, and recently hosted a customer appreciation event to thank partners and clients who have contributed to its success.

"Climbing from #93 to #82 on the PCT Top 100 is a real testament to our team's hard work, heart, and aloha," said TD Thornton, HR manager. "We treat every customer like family and every job as a way to serve and protect the community we love here in Hawai'i."

"We keep things easy, we have great guarantees, and our friendly specialists do a phenomenal job," added Kelii Gibson, termite manager. "I'm so proud to be a part of this team."

Kilauea Pest Control's growth and service excellence have earned it multiple accolades in 2025, including being named as the #1 Large-Sized Pest Control Company by PCT Best Places to Work, recognized in the Top 250 Companies in Hawai'i by Hawai'i Business Magazine and Honolulu Magazine's Best Of list, and earning finalist status in KITV's Best of Hawai'i. The company was also named one of Hawai'i's Most Charitable Companies in 2024.

"As we grow, we're able to provide a better work experience for our employees, invest in advanced technology, and increase our community impact," Speed said. "That's the kind of progress we want to keep building on."

