Kilauea Pest Control Earns Prestigious Spot on PCT Top 100 List, Marking a Historic First for Hawaii

Founded in 2002 by John and Jennifer Speed, Kilauea Pest Control began with humble beginnings. Mr. Speed, initially a technician, and Mrs. Speed, a customer call manager, have grown their business into a robust enterprise with over 90 employees. Despite its expansion, Kilauea Pest Control maintains the heart of a local family business deeply rooted in its community.

This prestigious listing in the PCT Top 100 is based on annual revenue, and each company must submit a comprehensive application and verify their financials with PCT to qualify.

"Making the PCT Top 100 is not just a recognition of our financial growth but a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing convenient peace of mind services," said John Speed, co-founder of Kilauea Pest Control. "We are proud to represent Hawaii on a national level and bring recognition to the 50th and smallest state."

The company's success is also reflected in its repeated recognition as one of the Best Places to Work by Hawaii Business Magazine in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and its accolade as the number one pest control company in the Best of KITV4 local news awards in 2023. The company has also been recognized by Hawaii Business Magazine as one of Hawaii's Most Charitable Companies 2023. These accolades underscore Kilauea's commitment to its employees and the high standards of service it provides to its clients, earning the company rave reviews.

"Kilauea Pest Control is the best pest control company on the island of Oahu, in my opinion," said Hawaii Real Estate Broker Attilio Leonardi, citing the company's attention to detail and fast response. "We at Team Lally only trust Kilauea with our clients, and I do with my personal home and family."

Kilauea Pest Control's growth strategy includes significant acquisitions such as Nexgen Pest Control and Bugman Termite and Pest Control on Maui and Molokai, further expanding their reach and consolidating their presence in the local market. These strategic decisions have enabled Kilauea to offer comprehensive pest control solutions across Oahu, Maui, and Molokai, servicing residential homes, commercial entities, and governmental properties.

"Our core focus has always been on making our services easy to use, providing solid guarantees, and educating our customers through friendly specialists," added Jennifer Speed, co-founder. "Our inclusion in the PCT Top 100 reinforces that our approach resonates not only with our customers but also within the industry."

As Kilauea Pest Control celebrates this milestone, the company continues to invest in its people and the community. With a management team comprising over 40% women and a strong emphasis on employee retention and professional growth, Kilauea is poised for continued success and innovation in the pest management industry.

