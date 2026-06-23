Kilauea Pest Control Maintains National Top 100 Ranking While Expanding Services for Hawaiʻi Homeowners and Businesses

Kilauea Pest Control has earned our trust by being responsive, reliable, and helping keep transactions on track with their 24-hour turnaround time on termite inspection reports. Post this

Over the past year, Kilauea Pest Control has expanded both its residential and commercial service offerings, introducing enhanced bird deterrent solutions, mosquito treatment programs, commercial drain cleaning services, Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle treatments, and Little Fire Ant management programs designed to address evolving pest challenges throughout Hawaiʻi. The company has also introduced convenient bundled protection plans, allowing homeowners to combine general pest control with mosquito treatment services or termite protection for more comprehensive coverage and added peace of mind.

"We just want to find ways to make our customers' lives easier," said Jimmy Fitzgerald, commercial pest control manager at Kilauea Pest Control. "That means adding new services like bird deterrent solutions, drain cleaning programs, and maintaining enough office support staff so customers can quickly reach a live person when they need help."

The company has also become a leading provider of termite inspection services for Hawaiʻi's real estate market. In 2025, Kilauea Pest Control completed an estimated 25 percent of the Official Termite Inspection Reports performed for homes sold and refinanced on Oʻahu.

A key differentiator is the company's complimentary one-year drywood termite warranty included with clear termite inspection reports. Kilauea Pest Control is the only company in Hawaiʻi to offer this specific warranty, providing additional peace of mind and value for buyers and sellers during the home transaction process.

"After helping thousands of families buy and sell homes across Oʻahu, we've learned that great partners make all the difference," Adrienne Lally, owner and principal broker of Team Lally, Keller Williams Honolulu. "Kilauea Pest Control has earned our trust by being responsive, reliable, and helping keep transactions on track with their 24-hour turnaround time on termite inspection reports. Their one-year drywood termite warranty gives buyers and sellers additional confidence during one of life's biggest investments."

Company leaders attribute Kilauea's growth to its commitment to employee development and workplace culture.

"At Kilauea, we've learned that when you invest in your people, growth follows naturally," said John Speed, owner of Kilauea Pest Control. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that employee referrals were our number one source of new hires this year. When employees feel supported and see a future for themselves, they take great care of customers, and sustainable growth becomes the natural result."

That people-first philosophy has helped Kilauea earn recognition as one of Hawaiʻi's Best Places to Work while supporting continued growth in both residential and commercial markets.

As the company looks ahead, Kilauea Pest Control remains focused on its core mission: becoming Hawaiʻi's most trusted choice for easy, peace-of-mind pest management services through strong guarantees, customer education, and friendly specialists who put customers first.

For more information about Kilauea Pest Control and its services, call 808-236-BUGS (2847) or visit kilaueapest.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Bramwell, Kilauea Pest Control, 1 808-367-5594, [email protected], https://kilaueapest.com/

SOURCE Kilauea Pest Control