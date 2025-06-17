Killdeer Distilling Introduces Innovative Whiskey, Crafted with KAMUT® Brand Wheat

We are excited to see KAMUT® brand wheat entering the craft spirit market, showcasing its unique texture and robust, delightful taste in a whole new way, said Trevor Blyth, President of Kamut International. Post this

"KAMUT® Brand Wheat continues to prove its versatility as a premium ancient grain, celebrated for its exceptional health benefits and rich nutty-buttery flavor," said Trevor Blyth, President of Kamut International. "We are excited to see KAMUT® brand wheat entering the craft spirit market, showcasing its unique texture and robust, delightful taste in a whole new way. This further demonstrates its ability to please even the most discerning palates," Blyth concluded.

Killdeer Distilling is leading the way in introducing KAMUT® brand wheat to the craft beverage world for unparalleled depth of flavor. "Our goal was to bring a culinary mindset to crafting whiskey," said Colin Fisher, owner and distiller at Killdeer. "By using KAMUT® Brand Wheat, we're not just creating a craft spirit—we're crafting a sensory experience where centuries of grain tradition meet bold, modern distilling techniques."

Every bottle of Killdeer Kamut Whiskey connects whiskey lovers to responsibly sourced ingredients, creating a thoughtful and authentic drinking experience. This approach resonates with craft spirits enthusiasts looking for authenticity and sustainable practices in the products they choose.

Whiskey remains one of the most beloved spirits in the United States, with the average American enjoying approximately 1.41 liters annually. Killdeer Kamut Whiskey responds to increasing consumer demand for unique, high-quality craft spirits, while offering a new twist on tradition that appeals to adventurous palates.

Killdeer Kamut Whiskey is now available for purchase through select retailers and directly at Killdeer Distilling's online store.

About KAMUT® Brand Wheat

KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be modified or hybridized, always organically grown, and prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste, and firm texture. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, and many vitamins, as well as being high in minerals including selenium. The KAMUT® brand program encompasses the entire chain from the farm fields to final consumers, to ensure the standards of the KAMUT® brand – the authentic, pure, healthy, and delicious KAMUT® Brand Wheat – are always satisfied.

About Killdeer Distilling

Killdeer Distilling is an award-winning craft distillery dedicated to pushing the boundaries of tradition while honoring the art of whiskey-making. By sourcing high-quality, authentic ingredients and employing time-honored techniques, Killdeer is redefining the future of craft spirits.

