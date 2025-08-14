Killer Mike Announces New Podcast "Conversate with Killer Mike"

"I hope listeners walk away from every episode of Conversate with a slightly different understanding of perspectives that may not be like their own," ~Killer Mike Post this

Even the grammatically incorrect, tongue-in-cheek name makes it clear that Conversate with Killer Mike is not your conventional podcast. It's rich, roundtable-style dialogue with an opinionated cast and crew that's part bars and business, part books and barbershop banter, but across the board authentic. There's no script, only life stories, a few surprise co-hosts and some old-school game that might just shift your mindset and change your life.

"I hope listeners walk away from every episode of Conversate with a slightly different understanding of perspectives that may not be like their own," explains Mike. "Having a former Atlanta mayor tell you that essentially power and politics comes down to what the fuck are you gonna do about it? Either you're bullying, saying that, or you're refusing to be bullied and you're doing something about it. I think that's an amazing thing to be said in this day and time. It gets us back to a time where we watched All in the Family and The Jeffersons and our feelings weren't catered to like babies."

Whether you're chasing purpose, passion or trying to make it until payday, this show will meet you where you are, but won't let you stay there. Get ready to be great when you tap in to Conversate with Killer Mike; unlike anything you've ever experienced. Caution: May Cause Uncontrollable Laughter While Learning & Listening.

Produced by Third Story Media (Ramsey Yount, Ashley Weaver, Tamika Younger) and Courtney "Bear" Sills, Conversate with Killer Mike" premieres August on 13th on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartPodcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube with new episodes dropping weekly. Follow @conversatewithkillermike for updates, exclusive clips and the ride of a lifetime.

Killer Mike

Atlanta's favorite son Killer Mike gets recognized as many things: a rapper, an advocate for the disenfranchised, an entrepreneur, a Bernie Sanders whisperer, and for his widely lauded advocacy work on political and social causes, which yielded him Billboard's inaugural 2020 Change Maker Award. Most recently his critically lauded 2023 album MICHAEL earned him three Grammy Awards (Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song & Performance for "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS") for its complex portrait of Black southern masculinity. The honors marked his first awards from the Academy since taking home the Grammy for Best Rap Performance Duo or Group for his 2001 collaboration with Outkast, "The Whole World." While Killer Mike has been an active solo artist for over 20 years, releasing numerous studio projects while also collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop (including Outkast, Jay-Z, Big Boi, T.I., Black Thought, and more), he is also widely renowned as half of the popular hip-hop super duo, Run The Jewels, with whom he has released four studio albums alongside his partner in rhyme EL-P. Their most recent, 2020's RTJ4, soared to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and was met with widespread critical acclaim, landing at #1 on NME's The Best 50 Albums of 2020 list. Named the 2020 Spin Magazine Artist of the Year, Run The Jewels have won eleven Libera Awards, including the 2021 A2IM Humanitarian Award, took home four Clio Awards, including two Gold-winning Music Marketing campaigns, and received a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song. In addition to his success as a musician, Killer Mike has gained wide recognition beyond the industry. He has acted in several films, including Baby Driver, Idlewild, and ATL and showed up TV cameos on Ozark and Billions. He also provided voiceover for the 2021 Netflix film America: The Motion Picture and is the host of multiple series including the Emmy Award winning PBS show Love & Respect with Killer Mike, Facebook's Roll'N with Killer Mike, and Netflix's Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, while also turning in regular speaking appearances on Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Real Time with Bill Maher.

DJ Cutmaster Swiff

DJ Cutmaster Swiff, born as Archie Hall, began his musical journey as a youngster on the Southwest side of Atlanta. His strong passion for music and influences, such as Jam Master Jay and Jazzy Jeff, led him to aspirations of stardom. Starting off as a disc jockey while attending Carver High School, he is also an accomplished musician, writer, producer, and engineer. After high school, DJ Swiff made his mark on Atlanta as the DJ for the rap group 9 Milli, V103's Fresh Party, and almost every club and party in Atlanta, including the famed Sharon's Showcase. When Outkast's Mr. DJ decided to begin his career in producing, Cutmaster Swiff officially became the group's DJ during their ATLiens album. His unparalleled scratches have been featured on Outkast's Stankonia, Idlewild, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, and Big Boi's Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty. As a musical visionary, he takes pride in molding the ideas of an artist into a masterful piece of work. Swiff has created alongside major names in the industry from Outkast and the Dungeon Family (Goodie Mobb, Cee-Lo Green, Slimm Calhoun, Killer Mike, Sleepy Brown, Purple Ribbon AllStars) to Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, and Janelle Monae, in addition to numerous independent artists. Producers he has worked with range from Organized Noize and Earthtone III to various others. Although Swiff may be seen nonchalantly posted in the background of the music scene, he has nearly perfected the art of making his presence known on a track. With his swift DJing skills displayed in Outkast hits such as B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad, 2000), where Swiff lays the scratches in collaboration with the upbeat tempo and electric guitar riffs, he has solidly set his place as a highly revered, premier DJ. Throughout all of his successes, he humbly states, "Everything I have came from God and music."

