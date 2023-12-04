KILSA Global Appointed as Singapore Center for Seoul Startup Hub, Spearheading Strategic Market Entry Partnership

KILSA Global has been officially appointed as Seoul Startup Hub's Singapore Center. Seoul Startup Hub is Seoul Business Agency's startup arm in Seoul Metropolitan City as Korea's largest startup incubator they act as the nucleus for 24 smaller startup incubators in Seoul, providing a diverse range of support services for entrepreneurs. With KILSA's appointment, look forward to a stronger collaboration between Singapore and Korea. We aim to be entrepreneurs' all-inclusive market entry partner of choice when entering the South East Asian Market.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KILSA Global, a leading market entry specialist in fostering open innovations and entrepreneurship, proudly announces its designation and official appointment as the Singapore Center for Seoul Startup Hub(SSH).

SSH, the startup arm of Seoul Business Agency operating under the mandate of the Seoul Metropolitan City Government, stands as Korea's largest startup incubator, overseeing 24 smaller incubators in Seoul, and providing comprehensive market entry expansion support services for entrepreneurs in South Korea.

"Singapore makes for a great expansion target as the 5th rank in 2023 Global Innovation Index, there is clear support from the government to boost startup culture. Coupled with an inclusive environment and global mindset, Singapore is the perfect launchpad into South East Asia. With the establishment of a Singapore Center, Korean innovators can expect to hit the ground running in market entry into Singapore."

- Choi Sujin, Senior Manager from Seoul Startup Hub

In this strategic collaboration, KILSA Global assumes and helms the role of SSH's key market entry partner in South East Asia, leading the Singapore Hub. This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening ties between SSH and KILSA Global, aiming to create a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs seeking to expand into the Singapore market and utilizing it as a launchpad into the broader South East Asian region.

"As the Singapore Center for Seoul Startup Hub, KILSA Global is poised to facilitate a seamless entry for Korean entrepreneurs into Singapore, leveraging our vibrant business eco-system. Through strategic connections and meaningful exchanges, we anticipate fostering a collaborative environment that accelerates the growth and success of entrepreneurs navigating the diverse and dynamic South East Asian market."

- Jessie Yip, Managing Partner at KILSA Global Pte. Ltd.

About KILSA Global:

KILSA Global is an on-demand market entry execution and business management specialist that helps innovative businesses accelerate business expansions in the S.E.A. region. Committed to be the market entry platform of choice for companies looking for business transformation, globalisation, acceleration and funding. With a proven track record in Market Entry and Market Expansion, KILSA Global aims to be a vital conduit of companies expanding globally; connecting them with other global enterprises for growth and funding opportunities. For more information, visit kilsaglobal.com.

About Seoul Startup Hub:

Seoul Startup Hub, a startup incubator under the Seoul Business Agency, is dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in South Korea. As Korea's largest startup incubator, SSH oversees 24 smaller incubators in Seoul, providing extensive support services for entrepreneurs. For more information, visit https://hubgongdeok.startup-plus.kr/default.do

