Kim Insalaco Joins Affinaquest as VP of Advancement Strategy

Her extensive advancement knowledge encapsulates all areas, including individual philanthropy, major and principal giving, prospect pipeline development, and all facets of advancement services, including strategic engagement, stewardship, annual giving, and giving day innovation.

Her extensive advancement knowledge encapsulates all areas, including individual philanthropy, major and principal giving, prospect pipeline development, and all facets of advancement services, including strategic engagement, stewardship, annual giving, and giving day innovation.

Prior to Brown, Kim's proven track record was a key factor in solidifying Georgetown University's $1.6 billion Generations Campaign, where she led efforts in scholarship fundraising, annual giving, and athletics philanthropic management. She grew Georgetown's alumni participation to nearly 40%, the highest in school history.

Kim shared her goal to "Create and sustain strong client partnerships that are rooted in industry-leading practices, commitment, and innovation." With palpable enthusiasm about Affinaquest's future, Kim says, "I joined the Affinaquest team to help advancement colleagues solve today's most pressing challenges by navigating future headwinds through a data-driven approach to engagement enabled by the leading advancement CRM technology."

Kim will be relied upon to propel Affinaquest to help the top institutions exceed their lofty campaign goals. Her unparalleled wealth of advancement expertise was highlighted by Affinaquest CEO David Marr when he said, "Kim stood out among a highly competitive pool of candidates for her leadership, record of innovation, and demonstrated commitment to mission-driven, higher education fundraising for the past twenty years. Kim has been integral in shaping two university-wide public capital campaigns at two top-ranked institutions, further setting Kim apart."

We are excited to welcome Kim Insalaco, a 2006 women's ice hockey Olympian, as her arrival marks a significant milestone for Affinaquest as we navigate the dynamic advancement and collegiate athletics landscapes ahead.

Affinaquest empowers colleges and universities to unlock their data potential. Offering unparalleled business intelligence, advanced data analytics, and innovative CRM software native to the Salesforce platform, Affinaquest equips clients to be the architects of their success – surfacing opportunities for increased and more personal engagement, resulting in incremental revenue growth.

