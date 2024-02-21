Kim Jones Alliance Founder and CEO to Moderate SXSW 2024 Panel on Revolutionizing Workplace Wellbeing for Women of Color

This panel is more than just a conversation; it's a pivotal moment to address the often-overlooked challenges impacting the wellbeing of women of color in the workplace. Post this

"I'm thrilled to be moderating the upcoming SXSW panel discussion 'Revolutionizing Workplace Wellbeing for Women of Color'," said Jones. "This panel is more than just a conversation; it's a pivotal moment to address the often-overlooked challenges impacting the wellbeing of women of color in the workplace. We'll be diving deep into the multidimensional aspects of wellbeing, acknowledging the emotional tax, familial responsibilities, and the silent financial barriers that many women of color face."

According to Porter, research indicates there is no longer one dominant family form in the U.S. In fact, three in four Black mothers are overwhelmingly breadwinners for their families.

"Leaders can tap into the perspectives of mothers of color, who are disproportionately experiencing burnout, to cultivate workplaces where equity is prioritized and a sense of belonging is fostered for all," said Porter.

"It's crucial to recognize the transformative impact employers can have in fostering economic empowerment, especially for women of color whose unique financial challenges are not widely acknowledged. In essence, financial inclusion transcends the notion of equal opportunity; it's about achieving equality of outcomes," said Orenstein-Cardona.

As a passionate advocate for inclusive work environments, Jones is looking forward to facilitating insights and engaging in meaningful discussions on sustainable and scalable solutions.

"The health of an organization is determined by the wellbeing of its people. But burnout continues to rage on and threaten the wellbeing of the workforce, especially for women of color. Companies need a top-down and bottom-up strategy in order to foster both organizational and personal resilience in the workplace," says Dr. Bhowmik.

Attendees can learn more about the SXSW panel "Revolutionizing Workplace Wellbeing For Women of Color" here: SXSW 2024 Schedule.

About Kim Jones Alliance

Kim Jones draws on her 25 years of combined corporate and C-suite experience, coupled with her deep knowledge of leadership norms and best practices in corporate America, to develop a leading resource for women who want to advance their careers and create maximum workplace impact. She created Kim Jones Alliance (KJA) for individuals and companies looking to accelerate the progression of women in their work and careers. As part of this work, she partners with her clients to examine the structures that exist in their organizations and identify and implement solutions that create more equitable outcomes for women and other underrepresented groups, whether they be through leadership development or culture change.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, frank@marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Kim Jones Alliance