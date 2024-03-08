Kim Jones Alliance Launching STEMBridge Leadership Academy (SLA) This Summer

We're using my decades of knowledge in workforce training to offer a unique course for women executives that will help them leap to the head of the pack when competing for leadership positions in their organizations. Post this

Previously offered only through university-level courses, speaker events, and organizational engagements, Kim Jones Alliance's powerful message for women leaders is now being presented as an intensive program.

The STEMBridge Leadership Academy (SLA) offers a pioneering, multi-modal leadership program where participants:

Delve into the fundamentals of 21st-century leadership Cultivate strategies for thriving in male-dominant workspaces

Hone the skills needed to lead with confidence at their fullest potential

Make a difference by crafting inspiring visions and fostering inclusive, engaged teams

"We're using my decades of knowledge in workforce training to offer a unique course for women executives that will help them leap to the head of the pack when competing for leadership positions in their organizations," says Jones. "There is nowhere else to find all of this detailed and well-informed advice and insights under one umbrella."

Participants learn and build community in a small group cohort of influential peers and leaders. They engage in a number of modalities to explore relevant leadership principles, including:

Two individual coaching sessions with Kim to set goals, review results of assessments, and track progress Bi-weekly on-demand online content

Bi-weekly group learning sessions and hotseat coaching

Professional goal setting and milestone tracking

All activities will occur in a small cohort of professional women to facilitate learning and to create a strong network of support

A 3-day, culminating leadership retreat held in Carmel, CA , with guest speakers and wellness activities

Participation is limited to create a trusting and connected community of women leaders and is by application only at Submit Your Academy Application | Kim Jones Alliance.

The STEMBridge Leadership Academy (SLA) equips participants with the skills they need to reach their highest leadership potential in industries with predominantly male workforces. Takeaways include:

A professional brand that leverages each leader's unique strengths, values, and passions Critical skills needed to lead and inspire inclusive teams in 21st-century workforces

Tools to cultivate strong internal and external networks to leverage professional impact

Enhanced confidence, executive presence, and communication capabilities

Strengthened strategic thinking skills that translate into a compelling vision, execution approach, and roadmap

Skills for successfully navigating environments common in male-dominated industries

About Kim Jones Alliance

Kim Jones draws on her 25 years of combined corporate and C-suite experience, coupled with her deep knowledge of leadership norms and best practices in corporate America, to develop a leading resource for women who want to advance their careers and create maximum workplace impact. She created Kim Jones Alliance (KJA) for individuals and companies looking to accelerate the progression of women in their work and careers. As part of this work, she partners with her clients to examine the structures that exist in their organizations and identify and implement solutions that create more equitable outcomes for women and other underrepresented groups, whether they be through leadership development or culture change.

