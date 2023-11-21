Kim Shatzer Recognized in SIA's 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

"Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem." - Ursula Williams, COO, SIA Post this

"We are all so proud of Kim for this amazing achievement. It is a testament to the excellence and impact we strive for at Onward," shared Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. "I look forward to seeing many more of the exceptional women leaders across our company being recognized by SIA in the years ahead."

"The incredible impact of the 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is made even more remarkable given our current environment of post-pandemic shifts, economic concerns and geopolitical issues," said Ursula Williams, chief operating officer for SIA. "Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem. A huge congratulations to this year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing."

Onward Search is coming off an award-winning year in which it recruited thousands of professionals for Fortune 1000 clients across every major industry. Most recently, the company's specialized division, Onward Play, was named 'Best Gaming Staffing & Recruitment' brand at the 2023 Gaming and Development Awards for its proven track record of performance and high standard of talent.

About Onward Search:

Onward Search is a leading staffing agency that helps the nation's top companies connect with the best creative, marketing and technology talent. The company offers a comprehensive suite of talent solutions that include contract and team staffing, direct hire and fractional consulting.

Founded in 2007, Onward Search is headquartered in Norwalk, CT. The company has won numerous awards for its service to clients and talent, including the 'ClearlyRated Best of Staffing(R) Award' for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit onwardsearch.com.

About Onward Play:

Onward Play is a division of Onward Search specializing in gaming and immersive technology talent. The agency helps game studios and forward-thinking companies take games to new levels, push the limits of web3 technologies and bring immersive experiences to life. To learn more, visit onwardplay.com.

