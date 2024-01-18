Kim Stamps is Promoted to Account Manager with Full Sail Partners

"Kim's promotion to account manager is a testament to her exceptional ability to nurture relationships and understand the unique needs of our clients," noted Sarah Gonnella, Partner, VP of Marketing and Sales. Post this

Since March of 2022, Kim has been working as a business development representative with our business development team. In this previous position, she has already shown an instinctive ability to personally connect with clients and really try to understand their needs. During her tenure, clients have consistently provided positive feedback that they appreciated the more frequent outreaches and Kim's nurturing nature.

In 2024, Full Sail Partners continues with our commitment to excellent client service and building partnerships with our clients. Kim's promotion to account manager is the next phase in our team's growth to ensure we have enough account managers to manage our growing client base. This new role for Kim will enable us to reach out to our clients more often to understand how we can better serve them. Additionally, it offers us an opportunity to connect with more contacts at our client firms to gain a deeper perspective.

"Kim's promotion to account manager is a testament to her exceptional ability to nurture relationships and understand the unique needs of our clients. Her innate talent for empathy and connection will undoubtedly allow us to gain deeper insights and forge stronger bonds with the individuals we serve, ultimately empowering us to enhance our commitment to their satisfaction and success" noted Sarah Gonnella, Partner, VP of Marketing & Sales.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

