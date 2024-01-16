Kimball Hughes Public Relations Names New Crisis Team Lead

Kimball Hughes Public Relations announces the promotion of James McKinsey to lead the 29-year-old agency's crisis communications team.

Kimball Hughes Public Relations, a national agency specializing in reputation and crisis communications management for the B2B and B2C markets, announces the promotion of James McKinsey to lead the 29-year-old agency's crisis communications team. McKinsey, a public relations manager with the agency, will take on a new, more strategic role leading the agency's crisis communications experts to support a variety of organizations in planning, training for and managing communications crises.

"In the three years since James joined us, I have witnessed his keen ability to examine and respond well to high-stakes, emerging situations," said Rod Hughes, president of Kimball Hughes PR. "His innate talents, first-rate comms instincts and broad experience make him a natural for the types of bet-the-business crisis communications work we do. He will be an invaluable resource for our clients in his new role as our crisis team lead."

McKinsey joined Kimball Hughes PR in 2021 as a public relations manager having previously led strategic communications and media relations campaigns in offshore wind, tourism, government and nonprofit work. McKinsey has since spearheaded crisis and media trainings for clients while helping to provide immediate and thoughtful 24/7 responses to clients facing down crises involving disgruntled employees or customers, accidental deaths, illegal activity and other reputational-risk incidents. Additionally, he has led public relations campaigns for insurance, technology and financial service providers, among others.

"Over the past few years, the nation has seen firsthand the impact the media can have and how quickly a communications challenge can develop into a full crisis. The Kimball Hughes crisis team makes a difference for those navigating these situations," said McKinsey. "I'm excited to not only continue working with the crisis response team but also play a direct role in growing our capabilities as crisis response professionals.

A resident of Rocky Hill, Conn., he earned his bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Hartford and a master's degree in public relations from Boston University. He can be reached at [email protected].

About Kimball Hughes Public Relations

Kimball Hughes Public Relations (http://www.kimballpr.com) is a national public relations agency dedicated to serving the individual public relations needs of every client. Founded in 1995 by Gary Kimball, the agency has operations in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Hartford providing innovative public relations, social media, brand content and crisis communications solutions to clients in industries that include insurance, finance, trade associations, hospitality, real estate, technology, healthcare, franchise operations and others. Visit us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/kimballpr.

Kate Glaviano, Kimball Hughes Public Relations, (610) 559-7585 106, [email protected], www.kimballpr.com

