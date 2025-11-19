Kimberlee Centera Discusses Power, People, Resilience and Leading Through Uncertainty, with Wes Ashworth, Host of Green Giants: Titians of Renewable Energy Podcast

Kimberlee is a remarkable leader and role model. She possesses a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that can only be gained from courageously tackling real-world challenges. Post this

Leadership under pressure: How to build trust and communicate when everything feels uncertain.

Community impact: Why renewable projects are more than energy, they are lifelines for rural economies.

Policy shifts and resilience: What HR1 means for developers, and how the smartest teams are adapting.

Culture and values: How Kimberlee keeps her virtual team engaged, aligned, and growing through change.

The next generation of leaders: Why collaboration and inclusion are shaping the industry's future.

Where to find Green Giants: Titans of Renewable Energy:

From claw backs and compliance confusion to new state-level alliances, Kimberlee breaks down what this new era of renewables really looks like and what it demands. Uncertainty is inevitable, but bold leaders will keep moving, keep building, and keep people at the center of the mission. For developers, investors, or leaders navigating the new renewable landscape, Kimberlee delivers real insight, encouragement, and a reminder that innovation often grows out of adversity.

"I am grateful to Wes for giving me the opportunity to shed light on some of the complexities of utility scale renewable project development during these turbulent times," states Kimberlee Centera.

"Kimberlee is a remarkable leader and role model," said Wes Ashworth. "She possesses a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that can only be gained from courageously tackling real-world challenges."

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

Green Giants: Titans of Renewable Energy, is a podcast dedicated to unveiling the stories, insights, and strategies of the most influential leaders in the renewable energy sector. Our mission is to offer a platform where the voices of innovators, pioneers, and visionaries in renewable energy are amplified, sharing their journey, challenges, and triumphs with a global audience. For more information, contact Wes Ashworth, [email protected], 757-707-4000 or visit: https://leegroupsearch.comhttps://greengiantspodcast.buzzsprout.com/ Wes Ashworth: https://www.linkedin.com/in/weslgs/

